Marlins Outright Tyler Moore

The Marlins have outrighted first baseman/outfielder Tyler Moore to Triple-A after he cleared waivers, as MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro was among those to tweet. He was recently designated for assignment.

While the return of Martin Prado changed the roster calculus for the Fish, there’s still a need for a righty bench bat to pair with Justin Bour at first. (Bour is hitting just .167/.270/.315 and has a poor track record against left-handed pitching.) That could mean Moore will return to the majors at some point this year.

The 30-year-old slugger saw only 11 plate appearances before he was designated for assignment and failed to make it to the majors last year, so there’s not much of a recent track record to go on. From 2012 through 2015, he slashed .228/.281/.401 and hit 24 home runs in 660 plate appearances with the Nationals, so there’s plenty of pop in the bat. But Moore hasn’t reached base enough and offers little in the way of defensive value, limiting his usefulness.