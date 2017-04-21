Melvin Upton Undergoes Surgery For Torn Thumb Ligament

Giants outfielder Melvin Upton Jr. has undergone surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb, GM Bobby Evans tells reporters including Andrew Baggarly of the Mercury News (via Twitter). He is expected to miss at least eight weeks of action.

Upton, 32, came to San Francisco on a minors deal after he failed to crack the Blue Jays’ Opening Day roster. He figured to be one of several players who could ultimately have played a role in the team’s still-unsettled mix in left field.

Instead, Upton is headed for a lengthy rehab. The veteran had enjoyed something of a renaissance after moving to San Diego from the Braves, where he failed to deliver on a big free-agent contract. But he struggled late last year with Toronto after a mid-season trade, slashing just .196/.261/.318 in 165 plate appearances down the stretch.