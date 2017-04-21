Mets Injury Updates: Duda, Flores, Cespedes, Cabrera, d’Arnaud

The health issues have begun to pile up for the Mets, who just began their first series of the year against the division-rival Nationals. Manager Terry Collins spoke with reporters (including MLB.com’s Danny Knobler) before the game and provided updates on several players:

First baseman Lucas Duda is heading to the DL after hyperextending his elbow in a collision at first base on Wednesday. It’s not known how long he’s expected to miss, but clearly the expectation is he needs at least a ten-day layoff. While the hot-hitting, left-handed slugger will be missed in the lineup, he’s actually a fairly easy player to replace for New York given the presence of three left-handed corner outfielders — including Jay Bruce , who’s playing at first again tonight.

Also hitting the 10-day DL is infielder Wilmer Flores , who is currently in the hospital for treatment of an infection in his right knee. It's not immediately clear what it'll take to get him back in working order, but he's expected to remain hospitalized through the weekend, per the report.

Coming up to fill in for that pair are utilityman T.J. Rivera and lefty Sean Gilmartin . The latter is expected to function in a relief role, but could see a spot start. Jacob deGrom was unable to take the hill tonight after coming down with a stiff neck, but he'll try again tomorrow. If the seemingly minor issue still proves problematic, then Gilmartin will step into the rotation briefly.

While those two DL placements were the only ones required at this point, there are several other key players who are too banged up to play tonight. Yoenis Cespedes will need a few days off to rest his hamstring, though it's surely a good sign that he's being kept on the active roster. Likewise, a hammy issue is holding back shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, though he's expected to be back in the lineup tomorrow. And backstop Travis d'Arnaud's bruised wrist left him unable to throw well enough to suit up tonight, though it seems he too will be back in short order. While the club has a skeleton crew tonight, they'll seek to get by without further roster shakeups for the time being.