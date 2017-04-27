The Mets have scratched star righty Noah Syndergaard from his scheduled start today, manager Terry Collins told reporters including MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo (Twitter links) and SNY’s Steve Gelbs (via Twitter). Syndergaard is dealing with discomfort in his right biceps, likely caused by tendinitis, leading to what Collins phrased a “tired arm.”

At this time, it’s not known whether this is more than a single-start blip, or whether there’s cause for greater concern. The Mets will surely take a cautious route regardless; as Collins put it, “we can’t take a chance on this guy.”

Matt Harvey will take the ball in Syndergaard’s place. This is the second time that Harvey has been moved up to cover for an injury. Fortunately, the last time, Jacob deGrom needed only a bit of extra rest. Harvey, deGrom, and Syndergaard have been excellent even as the club has staggered to an 8-12 record to open the year. Clearly, the Mets can scarcely afford to lose any of the three; though it’s plenty early, the club is already 6.5 games back of the Nationals in the NL East.

It’s certainly possible that Syndergaard could follow deGrom in making a swift return. Indeed, Syndergaard could be cleared to throw by this weekend, which seems to be his own expectation. (Twitter links via DiComo.) But the organization has ordered up an MRI to make sure there isn’t a more significant problem causing the discomfort.

More broadly, rotation depth continues to be a concern for the Mets, who received a dud of an outing last night from Robert Gsellman. He and Zack Wheeler haven’t produced quite the results hoped for, though their peripherals suggest cause for optimism moving forward. Of greater concern, the organization seemingly still doesn’t know when it’ll welcome back Steven Matz and Seth Lugo to the rotation mix.