Mets To Place Yoenis Cespedes On Disabled List

The Mets will place outfielder Yoenis Cespedes on the disabled list this afternoon, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports (Twitter link). There’s no word yet on the extent of the injury to Cespedes’ hamstring, but he was slated to undergo an MRI to evaluate the issue earlier today, and manager Terry Collins suggested yesterday that he expected Cespedes to hit the DL. Heyman adds that the Mets are considering calling up a pitcher from the minors as a corresponding move for Cespedes’ injury.

Cespedes missed several games over the past week with a hamstring issue, including the entirety of a pivotal series with the division-leading Nationals. The slugger returned to the lineup yesterday and went 1-for-2 with a double, but he appeared to aggravate his hamstring while running out that extra-base hit. Cespedes was helped off the field by the Mets’ training staff after hobbling into second base.

With Cespedes out earlier this week, the Mets kept Jay Bruce at first base and turned to an outfield alignment of Michael Conforto in left field, Juan Lagares in center and Curtis Granderson in right. That arrangement could well hold up now that Cespedes is once again sidelined, though Heyman notes in a second tweet that Lucas Duda is beginning a rehab assignment and could rejoin the team soon, which would allow the club to work Bruce back into the outfield mix if desired.