Minor MLB Transactions: 4/26/17

Here are Wednesday’s minor moves from around the league…

signed right-hander to a minor league contract, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News (Twitter link). The 23-year-old has spent his entire career prior to this point with the Padres, who selected him 55th overall back in the 2012 draft. Weickel’s career has been slowed by injuries, including Tommy John surgery, and he’s been limited to 22 1/3 innings over the past two seasons combined. Texas has assigned Weickel to extended Spring Training, per Grant. Right-hander Casey Fien’s contract was selected by the Mariners prior to tonight’s game, the team announced. He’ll rejoin the club after previously being outrighted earlier this season. The 33-year-old Fien was slammed for seven runs on seven hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings in his first stint with the Mariners. Though he’s struggled since the onset of the 2016 season, Fien was a reliable middle relief/setup option for the Twins from 2012-15, logging 223 2/3 innings with a 3.54 ERA, 7.9 K/9 and 1.6 BB/9. Seattle’s 40-man roster is once again full with Fien’s addition.