Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors

Minor MLB Transactions: 4/8/17

By | at

Saturday’s minor moves:

  • The Blue Jays have selected the contract of right-hander Casey Lawrence and moved right-hander Bo Schultz from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL, per a team announcement. Lawrence, who has been with the Jays organization since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2010, could now be in position to log his first major league action. The 29-year-old saw significant time at the Triple-A level last season, when he posted a 3.83 ERA, 6.0 K/9 and 2.48 BB/9 in 87 innings and 15 appearances (all starts). Most of Lawrence’s work has come at Double-A, where he has pitched to a 4.23 ERA with 5.4 K/9 and 1.8 BB/9 in 410 1/3 frames (70 appearances, 65 starts).
newest oldest

Comments

  1. Who gets removed from the 40 man roster? I know Leone was sent down but the Jays have 41 on their 40 man.

    0
    0

    • I may be wrong, but I think this will just replace Schultz since he’s out for the season.

      0
      0

  2. @canada09
    Bo Schultz was transferred to the 60day DL

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top