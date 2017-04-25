Mitch Haniger Exits Game With Strained Oblique

Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger, one of the early candidates for American League Rookie of the Year honors, exited tonight’s game with a strained oblique muscle, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. While there’s no further word on the severity of the injury, oblique strains have a reputation for lingering for a month or more. The Mariners, of course, won’t provide further updates until tonight’s game is wrapped up. However, Divish adds in his column that Triple-A outfielder Ben Gamel is expected to replace Haniger on the 25-man roster, thereby suggesting that a trip to the disabled list is in Haniger’s future.
The 26-year-old Haniger is off to an astonishing start to the season, having compiled a robust .338/.442/.600 batting line through his first 95 plate appearances (including two hits in his two plate appearances tonight). Acquired alongside Jean Segura in the offseason trade that sent Taijuan Walker to the D-backs, Haniger has also clubbed four homers and stolen two bases. On the defensive side of the coin, both Defensive Runs Saved and Ultimate Zone Rating consider his work to be above-average (superlative, in the case of DRS, which already pegs him at +5 runs through just 176 innings).
The Mariners have plenty of outfield depth, although that depth took a bit of a hit over the weekend when the team rather surprisingly designated Leonys Martin for assignment. Even with Martin currently in DFA limbo, however, the Mariners have Guillermo Heredia, Jarrod Dyson, Taylor Motter and Danny Valencia as outfield-capable assets on the 25-man roster. In the minors, Gamel and Boog Powell are both on the 40-man roster. Top organizational prospect Tyler O’Neill, too, opened the season in Triple-A, though he’s played just 18 games at that level and has not gotten off to a strong start to the year (.208/.266/.417, 21 strikeouts in 79 plate appearances).
Comments
bastros88
they should have kept Aoki, but what’s done is done
SegiFeeesh
Bahahaha!
24TheKid
I know that O’Neil is struggling right now, but it’s time to call him up right now. Out of all the guys we could call up he’s the only one that could possibly put up similar numbers to Haniger and he is also a good defensive right fielder. Haniger has been the one guy hitting good all year and to replace him with someone who can’t really hit at all in Gamel will only make matters worst for the M’s.
SegiFeeesh
O’Neil need seasoning at AAA, too early to call him up. We’ve see what early promotions have done to can’t miss prospects like Ackley
chesteraarthur
Dustin Ackley was not an early promotion. He was drafted as an advanced college hitter and he had 568 AAA plate appearances before being called up.
24TheKid
Well we could keep him in AAA all year and keep on losing if you want. And there’s nothing else for O’Neil to improve on, he’s not going to be a player that hits for average like we expected Zunino to. All we need from O’Neil is some decent power and good defense for about a month. We are not making him our permanent starting catcher.
NorahW
We do not need to ruin another player like Jack Z and company ruined Zunino.
24TheKid
Stop looking only in the last 5-10 years. Players get to the MLB with way less at bats than O’Neil already has. The Mariners diddnt ruin Griffey after only giving him 500 minor league at bats. The Nationals diddnt ruin Harper by only giving him 600. And the Cubs diddnt ruin Schwarber by only giving him 600. Now how many at bats does O’Neil have? Nearly 1500. Maybe Zunino was never meant to be anything more than a defense only catcher. We gave him more time in AAA and can you tell me how well he’s doing so far this season?
kvnmaret
Let’s just blame it all on Jacky Z
24TheKid
You can also blame the guy before him.
lovableschmuck
It doesn’t matter how many hitters they cycle up if the pitching can’t do the job.Felix is looking more and more past his prime. Same for Iwakuma.And the bullpen is a joke.Heston and Marshall were pathetic tonight.When are they going to give some other guys in their farm system,such as Gaviglio, a chance ? They certainly can’t be any worse than the slop relievers they have now.
daruba
Managing was more pathetic than their performance imo. What’s the point of an 8 man pen if you’re going to let one guy blow the game with 8 base runners in 1 inning? Ms had RISP all throughout the game and would have had a chance if their manager had a brain.
24TheKid
It’s time to rebuild, trade Cruz, Seager, Paxton, Segura, and if anyone is crazy enough to take on Cano or Felix you trade them too. If we don’t rebuild the farm, we will be very bad for another 16 years.