chesteraarthur
There have been guys with Buxton talent that haven’ figured it out. Especially ones that k that much.
What does Arroyo being the 89th ranked prospect on mlb.com have to do with the fact that that line is higher on him than what prospect evaluators think? Especially in the power department. he’s a 30/40 game power guy playing half his games at AT&T. Aaron Judge is a top 100 prospect, that doesn’t mean I expect him to hit .300.
From Eric Longenhagen at fangraphs “If the bat maxes out, he could profile similarly to Martin Prado”