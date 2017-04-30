MLBTR Originals

Here’s the week’s original content from the MLB Trade Rumors writing staff and contributors…
- The Angels’ 2009 draft would’ve been successful even if the team hadn’t drafted a certain all-time great with the 25th overall pick, as Chuck Wasserstrom outlines in his newest Inside The Draft Room piece. Wasserstrom examines the scouting and decision-making process that went into the Halos landing Randal Grichuk, Tyler Skaggs, Garrett Richards and Patrick Corbin within the first two rounds, not to mention the franchise-altering selection of Mike Trout.
- Ryan Howard’s five-year, $125MM extension with the Phillies drew criticism from the moment the deal was signed in April 2010. MLBTR’s Jeff Todd looks back at how the Howard extension has become “a cautionary tale” or, for the Phillies, “something like the cost expended on a fancy diamond ring in a relationship that ultimately falls apart.”
- Tim Dillard (a.k.a. The Man They Call @DimTillard) is back with his latest Inner Monologue, discussing some of the common terms you might hear around minor league clubhouses. Feel free to yell “OK! LET’S DO THIS!” before clicking on the link.
- MLBTR’s Offseason In Review Series continued, with Steve Adams breaking down the winter moves of the Tigers, Twins, and Yankees.
Comments
hiflew
“Franchise altering selection of Mike Trout” Well, I guess he was franchise altering. Prior to drafting Trout, the Angels made the playoffs 6 out of 8 years. Since they drafted him, they have made the playoffs 1 out of 7 years. Not all his fault of course, but stop trying to imply that the Angels picking up Trout was about the same as the Yankees picking up Babe Ruth.