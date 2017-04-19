Nationals Call Up Joe Ross, Place Sammy Solis On 10-Day DL

The Nationals have announced that righty Joe Ross was recalled as expected to start tonight. To open roster space, the club placed lefty reliever Sammy Solis on the 10-day DL with what the team is calling elbow inflammation.

Ross, 23, was always slated to join the team’s rotation, but was allowed to start the season off slowly at Triple-A since he was limited to 105 MLB frames last year due to shoulder issues. He ended up throwing 9 2/3 innings over two starts, though, so it’s not as if he didn’t log any innings. And in the meantime, the Nats ended up getting a very poor outing from Jeremy Guthrie.

While the early season machinations may not have worked out quite as hoped, Ross will now step back into the fifth starter’s spot. He’ll look to continue the success he has enjoyed over his first two years in the majors, over which he has run up 181 2/3 innings of 3.52 ERA pitching with 8.0 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9.

As for Solis, there was no real indication of a problem last night, when he threw a scoreless frame. That was his first work in nearly a week, though, and he has dealt with arm issues in the past. Solis has been working at his customary 93 to 94 mph range with the fastball, but has been drawing swings and misses at just one-third the rate he did last year.

The move will provide an opportunity for Solis to try to rest up and get back on track. It’ll also avoid a more difficult question for the organization. Washington cannot option Matt Albers and Enny Romero, who are perhaps the two players who’d otherwise have been most at risk of losing their roster spots.