Nationals Designate Jeremy Guthrie For Assignment

The Nationals announced that right-hander Jeremy Guthrie has been designated for assignment, and in a corresponding move, righty Matt Albers’ contract has been selected from Triple-A to fill the spot on the 25-man roster.
Guthrie signed a minor league deal with the Nats in February and got an opportunity to start yesterday due to something of a rotation crunch (Stephen Strasburg was given an extra day of rest and Joe Ross wasn’t yet eligible to be called back up after being optioned to Triple-A). Unfortunately for Guthrie and the Nationals, the start was a disastrous one — Guthrie allowed 10 earned runs over just 2/3 of an inning in an eventual 17-3 loss to the Phillies. Adding insult to injury, yesterday was also Guthrie’s 38th birthday.
The outing was Guthrie’s first MLB appearance since 2015, as the veteran posted a 5.95 ERA over 148 1/3 innings for the Royals and didn’t make the postseason roster for the eventual World Series’ champions. Guthrie also struggled in 2016 pitching at the Triple-A level for the Padres and Marlins, posting a 7.17 ERA over 86 2/3 IP within the two organizations. Given Guthrie’s age and lack of recent effectiveness, it seems questionable whether he could catch on with another team, though a move to relief pitching seems necessary for the longtime durable starter. Guthrie averaged 201 innings per season from 2008-14 with the Royals, Rockies and Orioles, and he owns a career 4.42 ERA over 1765 1/3 innings in parts of 13 big league seasons.
Albers also signed a minor deal with Washington in February, though the Nats released him at the end of Spring Training and re-signed the righty to a new contract. Both deals were for the same terms — a $1.15MM base salary for making the MLB roster and another $600K available in incentives. Albers suffered through a rough 2016 season with the White Sox (6.31 ERA in 51 1/3 IP) but the pitch-to-contact specialist posted a 2.32 ERA, 6.1 K/9, 2.02 K/BB rate and a 59.2% ground-ball rate over 170 2/3 IP from 2012-15.
Comments
MB923
That start yesterday was brutal
David
Well, as unsurprising as this move is, it’s too bad to see a veteran [likely] go out this way.
TJECK109
He did an excellent job throwing batting practice
BaltimOrioles2016
one start, and goodbye
Polish Hammer
One start? Not even one inning…but one brutal session of BP served up to a terrible team like the Phillies.
jberry1225
Terrible? That’s kind of a loaded statement .
tbone0816
That was short lived haha.
realgone2
His corpse isn’t even cold yet
DG32
Didn’t see that one coming
trace
Rough, I tell ya.
JDGoat
Padres trade for Guthrie in 3…2…1…
Brixton
Starting Wil Myers sounds like a better idea than Guthrie.
bastros88
or not sending anyone out to pitch at all, just have the batters soft toss to themselves
acarneglia
More earned runs in 2/3 innings then Strasburg and Scherzer will have in their next 5 starts each lol
JFactor
He’s apparently a really great guy too.
I hope this isn’t the end for him. He’s certainly better than he was yesterday.
But he hasn’t been much on the mound in awhile (imo)
bastros88
does this change his cy young chances?
YouCannnnnPutItOnTheBoard
Not funny on this thread or the other one.
datrain021
ERA of 135.00 and a WHIP of 15.00, that is ugly
trace
SSS
bigjonliljon
Surprised it took this long
Phillies2017
At least he tried
James7430
He should at least get a participation ribbon.
bigcubsfan
Guthrie is the young, controllable ace the Cubs are looking for.