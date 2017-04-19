Nationals Remove Blake Treinen From Closer’s Role

The Nationals will no longer utilize Blake Treinen as the closer for the time being, manager Dusty Baker told reporters including Dan Kolko of MASNsports.com (Twitter links). Washington will utilize Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover in some form of ninth-inning time share.
A move in the late-inning mix seemed inevitable after Treinen struggled to find the zone last night. He has struggled quite a bit in the early going, allowing five earned runs on ten hits while allowing six free passes to go with his seven strikeouts.
Though Treinen is still working in his typical velocity range and producing loads of grounders, the contending Nats evidently don’t feel he’s ready to turn it around in the ninth. Presumably, the club will look to utilize him in the setup role in which he thrived last year.
Kelley and Glover could each stake an individual claim to the job, but the preference seems to be for a mix-and-match approach. The former has continued to rack up an outstanding K/BB ratio — presently, 13.5 K/9 against 3.0 BB/9) — but the Nats have long said they don’t view Kelley as a regular closer option due to his history of multiple Tommy John surgeries. Baker says the team prefers not to use him on consecutive nights, as Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com tweets.
That could leave the door open for Glover to grab the job and run with it, if he’s able to succeed in the opportunities he receives. The skipper is still hoping to utilize a single closer at some point, MLB.com’s Jamal Collier notes on Twitter. But the 24-year-old Glover won’t get the nod outright at this stage. He not only lacks substantial MLB experience, but has dealt with some minor injury issues (per Baker’s suggestion today).
Comments
hatstotheleft
No surprise here he was horrible. Nats need Robertson for them & my fantasy team.
Aaron Sapoznik
Yes, and the price of David Robertson is increasing as we post. Dusty wanted a proven closer this offseason and would have been thrilled with Robertson after the Nats missed out on the elite free agent closers earlier this offseason. Can’t blame Mike Rizzo here, that was all on the ownership.
2on2out
They won’t touch Robertson at this point. Maybe at the trade deadline, but the Sox are going to need to come down on their asking price. That said, I don’t see the Sox doing that and I don’t see the Nats meeting their demands.
Priggs89
The price isn’t going down anytime soon. Robertson has been practically unhittable so far this year.
outinleftfield
Maybe its time to remove Dusty.
Jay
Let Glover take the job and run with it. Guy has filthy stuff. Dusty hates giving young guys prominent roles.
Cam
It’ll be interesting to see how Dusty handles the more pressing issue – who gets the high-leverage innings. It’s been discussed at length how baseball is trending away from the stock-standard 9th inning closer role, and more towards using the best pitches in the higher leverage situations.
If Dusty uses Treinen as purely a 8th inning guy, he may end up pitching in some of the bigger moments anyway.
Brett The Wolfman
Regarding Robertson the asking price is never too high if you have a shot at the World Series. And if you disagree you an idiot. If the Sox take the top prospects not on the MLB roster it does not matter. If you trade for him now you can make 5 wins stay wins and not become loses because of a blown save. They should of traded for him in the offseason