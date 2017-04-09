Nationals To Re-Sign Joe Nathan To Minors Deal

The Nationals are re-signing reliever Joe Nathan to a minor league deal, reports FanRag’s Jon Heyman (Twitter link). Nathan opted out of his previous minors contract with the Nationals on March 27, but he was then unable to land a major league pact elsewhere.
The 42-year-old Nathan threw just 6 2/3 big league innings over the previous two seasons, largely because he underwent his second Tommy John procedure while with the Tigers in April 2015. He returned to the majors with the Cubs and Giants last season and fired 6 1/3 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, though he did walk four. In 923 1/3 career frames, Nathan has posted a 2.87 ERA, 9.51 K/9 and 3.35 B/9. The longtime closer has also amassed 377 saves, good for eighth on the all-time list.
Now, Nathan will look to make it back to the majors with the Nationals, whose bullpen entered Sunday with a 7.71 ERA over its first 18 1/3 innings of the season. The club’s top late-game options are closer Blake Treinen and setup men Koda Glover, Joe Blanton and Shawn Kelley, another two-time Tommy John recipient. Glover took the loss against the Phillies on Sunday, when he entered a 3-3 game in the bottom of the ninth and allowed the winning run on two singles and a walk.
Comments
SamFuldsFive
Good for Joe, hopefully he can crack their rotation and give up less than 10 runs in 2/3rds of an inning.
Folly605
Rooting for Joe also. However, he’s not joining anyone’s rotation. He’s strictly a reliever. He might be able to beat Guthrie’s 10 run debacle.
brewcrewbernie
A career reliever who’s 42 years old is not cracking the rotation. Seriously man.
SamFuldsFive
Woooooosh. That’s the sound of my sarcasm flying over both of your heads….
chri
Is Joe Ross in the minors because they want to save some innings from him/recovering from injury?
Really hard to believe the Nationals front office/ Dusty Baker thought Guthrie was the better option, even before last night