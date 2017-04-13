NL Central Notes: Schwarber, Thames, Cards’ Pen, Adams

Patrick Mooney of CSN Chicago tells the interesting tale of how Kyle Schwarber put himself on the Cubs’ radar — with a big assist from longtime scout Stan Zielinski, who unfortunately passed away recently. Zielinski drew quite a picture of Schwarber upon seeing him in person, invoking none other than Babe Ruth and calling Schwarber “the best college bat I’ve seen in a long time” — adding, “and remember I’m so old I’ve seen a lot of them.” It’s an interesting read that’s well worth your time.
Here’s more from the NL Central:
- This profile of new Brewers slugger Eric Thames, from Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, also merits a look this morning. Interestingly, as Nicholson-Smith writes and Thames explains, the 30-year-old has flattened his swing out since he last appeared in the majors. While there’s an increasing trend toward doing just the opposite to drive power enhancements, Thames engineered his return to the bigs by posting massive home run tallies in Korea.
- The Cardinals aren’t denying that there’s a bit of worry with the early performance of their relief corps, as ESPN.com’s Mark Saxon reports. While the unit got the job done last night, Trevor Rosenthal — who was handed the ball in the eighth — was touched for three hits and a run while recording just one out. Closer Seung-hwan Oh and major free-agent signee Brett Cecil have each struggled through the season’s first nine games, among others. Short sample alarms are by now obviously blaring, and there’s not a whole that that could be done at this stage anyway. But that doesn’t mean the front office isn’t keeping an eye on the situation. “I’m concerned, but I also realize it is still too early to panic,” said GM John Mozeliak.
- That’s not to say that the Cardinals aren’t open to trying things in hopes of jolting the club out of its uninspiring start. After all, lumbering first baseman Matt Adams has now seen 27 1/3 innings of action in left field — a decision that boosts the lineup but also comes with some tradeoffs. Matheny acknowledges as much, as Saxon further reports. “We’re going to get what we get out of a guy who hasn’t played a lot there,” Matheny said in discussing Adams’s transition to the grass. “We’ve seen opportunities to make an impact offensively and, right now, we need both.”
Comments
jrolivier82
Yet the Cardinals have Jose Martinez, an actual left fielder that can hit (albeit minors, but a September callup and spring training), sitting on the bench and isn’t a defensive liability. Gotta think 9f what’s going through his head….win the 4th outfielder spot out of spring and get passed over by Matt Adam’s whose only experience was shagging fly balls.
dwhitt3
Adams is a much better hitter than Martinez and is a LHB
stl_cards16
Probably. But why have Martinez on the roster? Adams will have to have a career year for it to even be close to breaking even by playing him in the OF. He’s terrible defensively out there
lesterdnightfly
Yes, one of the stated goals of the Cards for this year was better defense. That’s why Matheny’s use of Adams in LF is puzzling.
As is his reliance on the chelonian Peralta at 3rd.
slide
adams is by far from a lumbering runner. he’s definitely not the slowest cardinal. in a race, he could outrun carpenter, peralta, molina, gyorko, and most of the pitching staff.
thegreatcerealfamine
I sincerely doubt he outruns Carpenter or Gyorko.
bluecelery
The link for Eric Thames is currently going to Seung-hwan Oh.