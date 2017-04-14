NL Notes: Arroyo, Gray, Gilmartin, Cards

Right-hander Bronson Arroyo is only two starts into his comeback attempt with the Reds, but the 40-year-old is seemingly giving himself a short leash to produce on the mound, writes Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Following an outing in which he surrendered five runs in six innings yesterday, Arroyo told reporters, “The next two times out, if I don’t see something a little bit crisper and able to keep us in the ballgame a little bit better, maybe you’re at a dead end street. I’m not sure.”
A bit more from around the Senior Circuit…
- Rockies right-hander Jon Gray left last night’s contest after aggravating a toe injury that bothered him in Spring Training, and MLB.com’s Thomas Harding writes that Gray will be reevaluated this morning. The problematic toe is on Gray’s plant foot on the mound, and the Rockies want to be careful with the injury so he doesn’t alter his mechanics to compensate for the pain. Gray could miss a start with the injury, though to this point there’s been no talk of him becoming the latest in a long list of Rockies to land on the disabled list.
- The Mets are planning to promote southpaw Sean Gilmartin prior to tonight’s contest in order to add a fresh arm to their bullpen in the wake of last night’s 16-inning marathon game, per Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review Journal (Twitter link). The Mets went through eight pitchers last night, including four relievers who threw two or more innings. As Helfand points out, Gilmartin and right-hander Erik Goeddel are essentially the only two viable options on New York’s 40-man roster, and Goeddel has been slowed of late by a groin injury. The Mets have long been touted for their rotation depth, but multiple injuries and the trade of Gabriel Ynoa to the Orioles has thinned out their upper-level options on the 40-man roster.
- ESPN’s Mark Saxon breaks down each element of the Cardinals’ struggles thus far in the 2017 campaign, noting that the team’s rotation and run production figure to be sound in the long run, but the bullpen and defense look far shakier. As Saxon observes, Alex Reyes’ injury now looks costlier than ever with the underperformance of the bullpen. Matt Adams continues to represent a clumsy fit for the Cardinals’ roster as well, with Saxon suggesting the team seek to trade him in exchange for a true fourth outfielder that can play all three positions. That may prove difficult, of course, as the team wasn’t able to drum up much of a market for Adams this offseason in a crowded market for players with similar skill sets.
Comments
mvottop
I’m glad Arroyo said that. I’d have to imagine that takes a lot to admit to yourself at first so I really respect him for that. Hopefully he can stay around the team in some capacity.
chesteraarthur
A true 4th outfielder that can play all 3 positions is going to be more valuable than Matt Adams.
And the last sentence needs a quick edit cleanup, “suggesting the team seek to trade him in exchange for a true fourth outfielder that can true fourth outfielder that can play all three positions.”
Wainofan
Biggest problems in St. Louis is our manager and who he uses and how he uses them. We have two fourth OF on our roster( Pham and Martinez) but he uses Adams out there. Wongs problems are mostly in way matheny sporadically uses him. His defense is plus, and bat is streaky. Over a large sample he’d average out to roughly league average bat with plus defense. No all star but worth his $5 million a year extension. Only mistake extension so far for Dewitt and mozeliak is matheny. Bullpen would be fixed if we cut loose broxton and get siegrist out of high leverage situations. Lyons is healthy and we could give young guys a chance. Tuivailalla, alcantara, etc. Rosie’s back and oh and Cecil’s struggles should level out to their expected performances.
robertj53086
As a Cards fan, I knew in the off season, that they would struggle in the bullpen and on defense. Broxton sucks and Wong’s extension was a mistake on MO’s part.
PaperLions
The mistake was the extension given to Matheny. He has no idea what he’s doing.