Noah Syndergaard Leaves Start With Apparent Injury

In what could be a disastrous turn of events for the Mets, ace Noah Syndergaard left his start against the Nationals on Sunday after 1 1/3 innings with an apparent injury. The right-hander grabbed his biceps as he walked off the mound with a trainer, David Lennon of Newsday was among those to report (via Twitter).
Syndergaard was supposed to start for the Mets this past Thursday, but they had to scratch him on account of biceps discomfort, which makes Sunday’s development all the more troubling. The 24-year-old denied a request to undergo an MRI, telling reporters (via ESPN.com): “I think I know my body best. I’m pretty in tune with my body, and that’s exactly why I refused to take the MRI.”
General manager Sandy Alderson noted that Syndergaard’s decision was unusual and added, “I can’t strap him down and throw him in the tube.”
A serious injury to Syndergaard would be the most significant blow yet to a starting staff that hasn’t been the picture of health this season. Both Steven Matz and Seth Lugo have been out all year with injuries, and neither will return imminently. Meanwhile, Matt Harvey hasn’t been sharp in his comeback from the thoracic outlet syndrome surgery he underwent in 2016, and Zack Wheeler has run up a 4.78 ERA (albeit with a 3.83 FIP) in his first action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2015. Health hasn’t been a problem lately for Robert Gsellman, on the other hand, though run prevention has (6.23 ERA, 3.69 FIP).
The flame-throwing Syndergaard was ineffective in his brief start Sunday, yielding four earned runs on five hits and two walks, but his numbers for 2017 remain excellent. Arguably the best righty in the majors, Syndergaard has logged a 2.96 ERA, 10.54 K/9, .66 BB/9 and a 57.7 percent ground-ball rate through 27 1/3 frames. He and Jacob deGrom have continued to serve as front-line starters this year for a club that entered the season with World Series hopes but has won only 10 of its first 23 games.
Comments
a1544
First of all how do you refuse am mri when your training staff tells you to get one. And second how does the training staff accept that answer from their pitcher
Mikel Grady
I thought he knew his body. Crazy a organization allows player to refuse MRI with money invested in him. Cub fan but hate seeing the talent Mets have as they swept us in 2015 nlcs all going down and who knows if they will get it together
CursedRangers
Totally agree. For the type of money ballplayers make, refusing an MRI can’t be an option.
RunDMC
Money invested? He’s making $605K. That couldn’t even get you a studio in Queens in this climate. Sure, he will get paid and NYM will be tied to a more sizable contract in the near-future, but there’s no major current financial investment for NYM right now. If there was then a sizable insurance policy would be a sound recourse.
chri
1. He is cocky
2. The training staff cannot force him to get one.
Hopefully this humbles him, he sometimes acts like a teenager who thinks he’s invincible
SimplyAmazin91
Watched it live, gut-wrenching, what is he doing in the mound?!! Terry is red in the face he is pissed
SimplyAmazin91
On* the mound
halos101
he knew something was wrong, nobody refuses a MRI. Kinda childish honestly
metseventually
Worst organization in baseball! Who let’s their ace with a biceps injury continue to pitch!!!
mikeyank55
Put your money where your mouth is. It’s time to change your identity. Here’s an appropriate one, “lookingforanewteam” or “seekinglegitimateteam”.
More Mets’ centric would be “cantatandwatchingthismickeymouseteam”.
jwr0223
What a foolish kid and team. Somehow you would have expected the Mets to be the adult in the room and not let him pitch until he has an MRI. I guess everyone can agree he gets one now.
tropicaldelivery
When Noah Matz deGrom played in Vegas they were never hurt or on the d l. They play in New York all have been on the d l or experiencing arm trouble why??
ExileInLA
Because they’ve thrown thousands more pitches – and the cumulative effect has mounted.
CubsRule08
MLB should fine both the organization and Syndergaard for this. You make a lot of money for this sport, so if a team tells you to take an MRI, you do the damn MRI. They’re both accountable for what just happened
Hatman
One day to late
roywhite
This is the sound of me playing “Taps” on my bugle…
baseball10
Looked bad or precautionary?
BAINES03
didn’t look like he grabbed his bicep, but his lat or ribs.
lesterdnightfly
That’s right; the Mets’ announcers said it was back towards the lat, back of the underarm of the pitching arm. I saw it too; he didn’t grab the biceps.
He looked bad on the pitch before the last one, as if it hurt or grabbed then, but he had to try another to see what would happen. Well, it happened…..
opethsdeliverance
I knew that will happen the moment i read he refused MRI.