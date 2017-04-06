Orioles Acquire Andrew Faulkner, Release Dariel Alvarez

The Orioles announced that they’ve acquired left-hander Andrew Faulkner from the Rangers and released outfielder/pitcher Dariel Alvarez to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Baltimore will send cash or a player to be named later to the Rangers to complete the swap. The Orioles have optioned Faulkner to Triple-A Norfolk.
Faulkner, 24, has seen time in the Majors in each of the past two seasons, totaling 16 1/3 innings with the Rangers and pitching to a 4.41 ERA with an 11-to-7 K/BB ratio and a 43.4 percent ground-ball rate. He spent the bulk of the season in the bullpen with the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate, tossing 45 1/3 innings with a 3.97 ERA 7.7 K/9 and 4.0 BB/9. MLB.com rated Faulkner as the No. 30 prospect in the Rangers’ system at the time of the swap, noting that he lost a couple of miles off his fastball in 2016.
When at his best, however, Faulkner is tough on left-handed opponents, as evidenced by the .175/.291/.238 line posted by opposing lefties (including both the Majors and minors) in 2015. The former 14th-rounder (2011) does have some experience in the rotation — nearly half of his 165 minor league appearances have been starts — but he’s worked primarily out of the bullpen across the past couple of seasons.
As for the 28-year-old Alvarez, it was reported earlier today that the outfielder-turned-pitcher is likely to require Tommy John surgery after suffering an elbow injury. The Cuban defector has been in the Orioles organization since the 2013 season but received just 35 plate appearances in the Majors. Alvarez has spent significant time at the Triple-A level in each of the past three seasons, and while he’s hit fairly well, he hasn’t exactly dominated the level; in 304 games with Norfolk, Alvarez has batted .285/.317/.409. Speculatively speaking, the O’s could re-sign Alvarez to a minor league deal, allowing him to rehab with the team and then to continue making his transition to the mound once he returns to health.
mike156
I know this is a business, but let’s hope they sign Alvarez to something.
Breezy
Tried him out as a pitcher, destroyed his elbow, and left him to dry. That’s how it looks.
bringinit247
The O’s are still on the hook for the procedure and rehab…
goat
Typical orioles classless move. This is the same team that signed several players and then changed their minds and blamed medicals for the reason. garbage organization
SamFuldsFive
Dodged the Grant Balfore bullet.
Steve Adams
Releasing him right away rather than DFA’ing him and then releasing him could simply expedite the process of re-signing him to a minor league deal.
They need the 40-man spot and obviously aren’t going to put him on the MLB 60-day DL — no team would in this situation — so the release was basically inevitable.
chive
I’ve always found it surprising teams don’t sign players like Alvarez to a 1 year deal with a team option for a second at a low aav. To me it’d be a win-win. Player gets paid while rehabbing, and team gets an extended look and the option to continue the pact if the player impresses or proves to be healthy. Low risk, high reward. And teams like the Pirates, Indians, and Rays that have physio teams that seem to work magic could really stand to benefit.
bigpapijuicer
Lol wtf. They’ve been right about every single one of those medicals. A garbage organization would’ve gone through with the signings after failed medicals.
This was meant as a reply to the idiot a couple posts above me. Not sure why reply never works for me on MLBTR anymore. It always creates an independent post instead.
And btw, he still gets his salary and his operation paid for by the Orioles. They had to do this to clear his 40 man spot. Man, people are dumb. They’ll probably re-sign him to a minor league deal.
OfficialDipoto
Between the comments made by Duquette about Bautista, the backing out of contracts, and the comments dexter fielders agent made about the front office, it’s hard not say there is a circus going on there. Even if they were right, it’s still reckless of them that it ever got to the point of having to back out of what, 3-4 contracts now
dwilson10
Why would you not back out of a contract if the player failed a physical? Would you rather pay the guy millions of dollars to be on the DL every season? Look at the Grant Balfour deal, he failed the O’s physical, they backed away, he signed with a team and barely played because of injury, then retired. I think the winningest team in the AL the last 5 years knows what they’re doing.
jakem59
The Orioles are not the winningst team in the AL the last 5 years, that would be the Yankees. Baltimore falls like fourth or fifth.
dwilson10
Try again, pal. Last I looked 444 is more than 435, advantage Orioles.
OfficialDipoto
Not that any of them at really matters anyways.
OfficialDipoto
That*
bringinit247
That’s the stupidest most uneducated argument I’ve ever heard! How about a simple “I was wrong”? It’s called humility! And, please don’t start a business, you’ll go bankrupt! Every contract has a clause for a physical. It’s a built in stipulation that every player knows and every team uses! This is not an O’s thing. If they signed someone with a bad physical they’d lose millions. That would be like buying a product that you knew was defective and useless! It wouldn’t make sense!
OfficialDipoto
I wasn’t wrong lol. Maybe this process shouldn’t be released until the physical is passed then. Fowlers agent himself said that the Orioles front office was reckless with their handling of the situation.
Tiger_diesel92
Yet still haven’t won a World Series in almost 40 years
bigpapijuicer
How is it reckless to back out of contracts? Every contract is pending a physical. The Orioles physicals have been correct every single time. Name one they botched.