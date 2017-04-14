Orioles Acquire Paul Fry For Int’l Pool Slot, Designate Parker Bridwell

5:42pm: The teams have announced the deal which sends an international signing bonus allocation — slot #105 of the 2016-17 period — to Seattle. Baltimore has designated righty Parker Bridwell to clear roster space.

5:25pm: The Orioles have acquired lefty Paul Fry from the Mariners, as Rich Duboff of PressBoxOnline.com tweets. Fry, 24, was designated recently by Seattle.

Baltimore has continued to tweak its pitching mix of late, and now the organization has another optionable arm on hand. Fry spun 55 Triple-A frames of 2.78 ERA ball last year. Though he retired 10.6 batters per nine vi strikeout, he also permitted 5.1 free passes per nine on the year. Fry has yet to appear at the major league level.