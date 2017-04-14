Orioles Acquire Paul Fry For Int’l Pool Slot, Designate Parker Bridwell

5:42pm: The teams have announced the deal which sends an international signing bonus allocation — slot #105 of the 2016-17 period — to Seattle. Baltimore has designated righty Parker Bridwell to clear roster space.
5:25pm: The Orioles have acquired lefty Paul Fry from the Mariners, as Rich Duboff of PressBoxOnline.com tweets. Fry, 24, was designated recently by Seattle.
Baltimore has continued to tweak its pitching mix of late, and now the organization has another optionable arm on hand. Fry spun 55 Triple-A frames of 2.78 ERA ball last year. Though he retired 10.6 batters per nine vi strikeout, he also permitted 5.1 free passes per nine on the year. Fry has yet to appear at the major league level.
Comments
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
For what baltimore lacks in a farm system theyve been relying on buy low options for years and it seems to work in their favor given their 85+ wins 4 of the last 5 years.
Between Davis Trumbo Brach Alvarez, Cruz etc theyve hit on a lot of by low guys and reaped rewards.
Theyve acquired a lot of mlb ready talent this past year between castro ynoa fry faulkner nuno and you figure you can never have enough pitching.
johnsilver
Kind of interesting move by the M’s anyway. Why was Fry put on the 40 man roster? 1st year he was eligible for the rule 5 draft, doesn’t seem to have been super “hot”, since had wild episodes since drafted. maybe best to chance it another year and give him a season at AAA before putting him on the 40 man.. Now they have pretty much given him away.
Hard to understand moves teams make sometimes.