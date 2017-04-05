Outrighted: Hessler, Vargas, Yates

Here are the latest minor moves of note from around the game:
- The Padres announced that lefty Keith Hessler and righty Cesar Vargas have both been outrighted after clearing waivers. Both were designated for assignment recently; the former will head to the highest level of the minors, while the latter will go to Double-A. Hessler, 28, pitched to a 3.38 ERA last year but managed just nine strikeouts against 11 walks over his 18 2/3 frames. As for the 25-year-old Vargas, he’ll need to climb back to the bigs before he’ll get a shot to pick up where he left off last year, when he carried a 3.34 ERA over his first six starts — only to suffer a season-ending injury during his seventh.
- Righty Kirby Yates has been outrighted by the Angels, per a team announcement. The 30-year-old hasn’t managed to hold down big league job in his prior opportunities, and will need to wait for another shot at Triple-A. He threw 41 1/3 frames last year, posting a 5.23 ERA with 10.9 K/9 and 4.1 BB/9. Yates has typically performed well in the upper minors, though, and ought to provide the Halos with some depth.
Comments
thebighurt619
Really vargas cleared waivers. Figured someone wouldve taken a chance
bleacherbum
Nope, next will be Quackenbush. Hopefully when we claim Miguel Castro in the next day or two.
lesterdnightfly
Are the Pads clearing room for some more Rule 5 pickups? Plenty of clipboards in that dugout !
ronaldreagan
Cesar Large Ass
thebighurt619
Padres designated vargas to claim esch from the marlins
And hessler was designated to make room for hector sanchez.
But dont let facts get in the way of a bad attempt at a joke.
bitterpadresfan
Glad we get to hold on to Vargas. Hopefully he can take over for Weaver when he goes down with a phantom injury after a half dozen brutal starts.
bleacherbum
I think you will see Cosart move from the bullpen to the rotation before Vargas gets a chance again, and to be honest he is probably behind a few of the arms in waiting at AAA in Lee, Lamet, Lockett, Jenkins and Kelly.