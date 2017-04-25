Padres Outright Christian Bethancourt

The Padres announced that utility man/reliever Christian Bethancourt has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A El Paso. In a corresponding move, the Friars have recalled infielder Cory Spangenberg from El Paso.
The 25-year-old Bethancourt, once a top catching prospect with the Braves, began working out as a pitcher with the Padres this offseason and pitched in the Panamanian Winter League. At the plate this year, he’s batted just eight times, going 1-for-7 with a walk. On the mound, he’s tossed 3 2/3 innings but allowing nine runs (six earned) on six hits and eight walks with two strikeouts. Bethancourt has averaged nearly 94 mph with his fastball, but it seems clear that his control remains a work in progress.
Heading to Triple-A should afford him further opportunities not only to work from the mound but also to up his proficiency at other positions. In the past year, Bethancourt has appeared at second base, catcher and in the outfield corners.
Spangenberg, meanwhile, offers an alternative to the slumping Ryan Schimpf (.102/.276/.254). A 26-year-old former first-round pick, Spangenberg is off to a fast start with El Paso, hitting .348/.403/.470. Spangenberg, like Schimpf, has experience at both second base and third base. With Yangervis Solarte’s move to second base this season, Spangenberg’s most immediate path to playing time would seem to be third base, though he does have a bit of experience in the outfield as well.
Comments
ReverieDays
Can’t hit, can’t pitch. Long overdue.
davidcoonce74
Now time for Schimpf to go. Admit that 2016 was a total fluke.
bbatardo
I wouldn’t give up on Schimpf quite yet. Hasn’t even had 100 ab’s and even though he’s slumping hard he still has good eye for strike zone based on walks.
davidcoonce74
Yeah, he’s still drawing walks. He has an extreme swing angle- by far the most extreme in all of baseball, by a huge margin. Because that data is available to all teams, it just seems like they’re keeping the ball out of the area he can get the bat on the ball. When you have an attack angle of 40+ degrees (major league average is around 12-14) it’s probably pretty easy to exploit that and while that leads to walks, it also leads to lots of Ks and weak contact. He has six hits this year – 3 HRs and three singles. He’s going to have to make adjustments or he won’t be long for the league. He’s not exactly a young guy.
CNichols
Schimpf is really a mystery because he’s so extreme. His BABIP is the worst in the league (.094) which is impressively bad. He could have value hitting for a low average with all the walks he draws if he was able to rack up more extra base hits, but right now he isn’t doing that.
Fangraphs has an article that came out yesterday on him with explanation for why he’s performing so poorly. He’s just not hitting the ball as hard as he was last year. There’s more soft flyouts and pop ups and unless his power returns, he’s in serious trouble.
TheWestCoastRyan
Well alright. Didn’t expect him to clear waivers (he was serviceable as a backup catcher last year). I was never a fan of experimenting with him as a pitcher but now he can go do that in AAA.
WAH1447
He cleared
TheWestCoastRyan
N.S.S.
ronaldreagan
Bethancourt cleared waivers though
TheWestCoastRyan
Yeah I see that
hodor
The grapevine says he is cleared to land, Captain.