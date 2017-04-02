Padres Release Brett Wallace

The Padres have released infielder Brett Wallace, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation tweets. The Padres had reassigned Wallace to the minors last week after he batted .179/.273/.256 in Spring Training.
That showing continued a run of poor recent hitting from last season, when he batted just .189/.309/.318 in 256 big-league plate appearances. The Padres outrighted Wallace last November, then re-signed him to a minor-league deal a month later.
Wallace, now 30, was once a first-round draft pick of the Cardinals, as well as one of the keys to the 2009 trade that brought Matt Holliday to St. Louis. Since then, though, Wallace has struggled to get established in the big leagues as he hasn’t balanced his below-average defensive performances at the corner infield spots with the level of offensive production once expected from him. In parts of five career seasons spent with Houston and San Diego, he’s batted a modest .238/.316/.389 with 40 home runs and a cumulative fWAR of -1.4.
Comments
ronaldreagan
Brett Wall Ass
drstevenhorn
Thank you for that, Mr. President.
ronaldreagan
Namaste
Twinboy
Come on
lowtalker1
Great news
thebighurt619
Whos gonna take his spot? Miguel castro?
lowtalker1
He wasn’t on the 40 man
thebighurt619
Also, mlb trademark should allow seeing who downvotes again. You can see some tool who just downvotes to be a troll. Expose the trolls.
lowtalker1
Right
ratchetpoobis
when did trump get on mlb trade rumors
thebighurt619
You can tell the person that downvoted this comment. Doesnt understand baseball.
No, no. Lowest batting average doesnt win. Guess they werent too good at fractions in school either.
KCelts
Amazing he once was a first round pick.
Vedder80
He was considered the best college hitter in that draft.
ruthlesslyabsurd
Heh, I remember when everyone said the Cardinals were idiots for sending him to Oakland for Holliday
Bub27
I could take his place and I’m 73 years old
SixFlagsMagicPadres
Good move. This guy is just not very good, and there’s surely another player they can replace him with that will be an upgrade over him.
Zach725
That’s gotta suck to not make the bench of one of the worst teams in baseball.
SamFuldsFive
Gotta have room to add 3 more Catchers.
lowtalker1
Offensively it’s not a bad club
Bullpen wise is not a bad club
Defensive wise is not a bad club
Starting pitching wise? It’s a nightmare
Vedder80
Not a bad club? They are openly tanking keeping 3 Rule 5 picks on the bench that had never played above A Ball.
lowtalker1
What’s your point? They want prospects
It’s not a bad ball club if the starting pitching wasn’t half bad it wouldn’t be a half bad team. Think about it
lesterdnightfly
The point is that no matter what their strategy may be, the Padres are, and will be, a BAD ball club. On paper, on the field, to the eye, and in the record.
That roster full of middling prospects, out-and-out suspects, Rule 5 castoffs, and has-beens galore will make them probably the worst team in MLB this year, and maybe next.
It’s nice to have hopes, but … think about it.
lowtalker1
Hope? That’s all a padre fan has. We all know this team isn’t very good. We do know they go solid offense and defense in the outfield.
A great catcher and a decent first baseman
2nd and 3rd base is get the most out of them and trade them.
Ss? Plenty of hope in the future. So many studs down there.. to include tatis jr
Starting pitching trash
Relievers there are some good ones there
Padres future for starting pitching is in A ball
davidcoonce74
The defense is not great. Myers and Jankowski are good and Renfroe is probably good. But the middle infield is terrible.
zippytms
Not only did he not make the bench, he didn’t make the minor league rosters. They didn’t have room in El Paso for him. Given his performance for the last year-plus, I’m not surprised. The Padres have some tough decisions to make to find rosters for all these kids.
padreforlife
No one is tanking only moronic Padre fans think that’s the answer
thebighurt619
Its a bad roster and rightfully so
Idc how much salary the padres take on next 2 years if it nets them prospects and idc if they wind up with the #1 pick the next 2 years.
Do what it takes the next 2 years to set themselves up for the long term.