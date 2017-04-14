Major League Baseball announced on Friday that Phillies minor league left-hander Elniery Garcia has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for the banned substance Boldenone. Garcia’s suspension is of particular note given the fact that he is on the Phillies’ 40-man roster. He’ll now be moved to the restricted list for the next three months or so, thus reducing Philadelphia’s 40-man roster count to 38 players.
Garcia, 22, spent the 2016 season with the Phillies’ Class-A Advanced affiliate in Clearwater and is widely considered to be one of the organization’s most promising arms. Fangraphs’ Eric Longenhagen ranked him seventh among all Phillies prospects, while ESPN’s Keith Law pegged him ninth (subscription required/highly recommended) and Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com placed him 18th. Longehagen notes that Garcia made significant strides from Opening Day 2016 to season’s end, improving not only his velocity but his command of his secondary offerings. Law called him the system’s “most pleasant surprise,” and all three scouting reports linked above make mention of his confidence and competitive demeanor on the mound.
Today’s suspension will undoubtedly lead to some questions surrounding the velocity gains he made over the life of the 2016 season, though he obviously made it through the entire ’16 campaign without testing positive for a banned substance.
Garcia presumably wouldn’t have been considered for a promotion to the Majors in the near-term, as he’s yet to throw a pitch above the aforementioned High-A level, so the move doesn’t thin out the team’s immediate pitching depth all that much. But, it’s feasible that a club that is currently light on left-handed pitching could’ve given him a look at some point this summer. Beyond that, the loss of roughly three months of development is a clear negative in the long run for both Garcia and the Phillies. At the very least, it seemed reasonable to expect that Garcia had a chance to reach Triple-A by season’s end, but the 80-game absence significantly slows his path to the Majors.
Comments
Brixton
He likely just paved the way for one of Pat Venditti, Colton Murray or Cesar Ramos onto the 40 man roster
Polish Hammer
Teams should not be permitted to get roster relief with these violators. He should remain on the 40-man roster. Allowing them to put him on a reserve spot didn’t punish these teams for employing cheaters.
Brixton
You act like the Phillies knew he was doping… every single team has had a PED suspension in the last few years… it’s not the teams fault. You punish the player, not the team.
chesteraarthur
What is your rationale for punishing the teams? Ignoring that I’d say losing 80 games of development on a prospect is a punishment for the organization.
nysoxsam
I had to look up Bolderone. it appears this is an intentional PED use as compared to an “innocent” use of an OTC medication without checking. The penalties should be different. Permanent ban with forfeiture/reimbursement of the previous 12 months’ pay. Short term hurt for the players in general (as a minor leaguer, the MPA might not be involved) but a permanent ban threat with the a real financial loss would clean up all sports. Using an illegal drug for performance gain and anticipated financial benefits is fraud. Money earned this way means in most cases, they’re taking money out of a teammate’s pocket. Even at the MLB level where there are no “caps” there are still luxury tax and team budget implications. In order to stop the cheating, the penalties have to be significant enough to get the athlete to think twice. Is it really worth it? I wish it were treated as a criminal offense with jail implications. Fraud is fraud.
Brixton
except there are times when people do accidentally take a PED without their knowledge. Go see Raul Mondesi Jr, he was to the point where they reduced his punishment.