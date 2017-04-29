Pirates Place David Freese On DL

The Pirates have announced that they’ve placed corner infielder David Freese on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Wednesday. To take his place on the active roster, they’ll select the contract of outfielder Danny Ortiz.

Freese has been out since Monday due to hamstring soreness. With the new 10-day DL, the Pirates could get him back on their roster within a week should his injury not prove serious. If he’s out for awhile, though, it would be a significant loss for the Bucs, who are already short regular third baseman Jung Ho Kang, who’s still in South Korea dealing with visa issues. Freese has been one of the Pirates’ most productive players this season, batting .321/.418/.536 thus far. Next up on the Pirates’ depth chart at third are Josh Harrison (the Bucs’ regular second baseman) and Phil Gosselin.

The 27-year-old Ortiz is a longtime Twins and Pirates farmhand who has never played in the big leagues. He has not hit well in either of his two seasons with the Bucs’ Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis, batting just .236/.275/.415 last season and .217/.266/.233 so far this year. He can, however, play all three outfield positions.