Pirates To Promote Gift Ngoepe

The Pirates are set to promote infielder Gift Ngoepe to the majors for the first time, as Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports on Twitter. Upon making his MLB debut, Ngoepe will become the first player born in Africa ever to appear in the majors, as MLB.com’s Adam Berry notes on Twitter.
Ngoepe, who is represented by Josh Chetwynd and Steve Schneider of Elite Sports Group, had already been added to Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster in the fall of 2015 to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The 27-year-old South African has nevertheless remained at Triple-A in the meantime, awaiting an opportunity.
Though he doesn’t offer much with the bat, Ngoepe is considered an excellent defender and has shown some base-stealing ability at times. (He has swiped 88 bags in the minors, though he hasn’t been very efficient.) Ngoepe is slashing .241/.308/.379 over his first 66 plate appearances of the current campaign.
It has been quite a week for the international market-to-Pittsburgh pipeline. Just two days ago, the Bucs made Dovydas Neverauskas the first Lithuanian player ever to reach the big leagues. For more on Ngoepe’s unlikely path to the majors, check out this recent piece from Berry and Carrie Muskat.
Comments
davidcoonce74
This is so cool. The first Lithuanian player and the first African player in the same week. Good job, Pirates, finding talent in the forgotten corners of the world.
TC06
Nothing against him but they need outfield help not more infielders with low batting average.
Victoroy
But his name is Gift…what can there possibly be to complain about?
Reflect
I look forward to a lot of great puns with this guy’s name when he hits home runs and stuff.
fs54
Or errors
JDGoat
Interesting thing I seen on Twitter; Ngoepe and Neverauskas were now called up at the same time and last year they were arrested at the same time lol
tfence
You looked at Ngoepe’s RBI and SB, not SB and CS.
He didn’t have many SB last year and has none so far this year.
Jeff Todd
Yeesh … fixing it now.
nichols1105
No time like the present
fs54
If I recall correctly, they had signed couple of Indians not too long ago. Are they just going for bunch of firsts, instead of WS?