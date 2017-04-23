Quick Hits: Pedroia, JDM, Greene, Draft, Analytics

Dustin Pedroia will undergo an MRI on his left ankle and knee on Monday, Red Sox manager John Farrell told reporters (including MassLive.com’s Jen McCaffrey and The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham). After suffering the injury on a hard slide from Manny Machado on Friday, Pedroia sat out Saturday’s game and is also not in Sunday’s lineup, as Farrell said the swelling around Pedroia’s lower leg area hasn’t yet subsided. While the MRI is being performed “just to rule anything out,” according to Farrell, it’s worth noting that Pedroia underwent surgery on that same knee to remove part of his meniscus last October.
Here’s more from around the baseball world…
- J.D. Martinez could return from the DL in late April or early May, Tigers skipper Brad Ausmus told reporters (including MLB.com’s Jason Beck). This is the latest in a series of positive reports on Martinez, who suffered a lisfranc sprain in his left foot during Spring Training. The original timeline had Martinez not even beginning baseball activities until mid-April, though the slugging outfielder has been ahead of schedule, including feeling better than expected during light running drills on Friday. The Tigers will reportedly be cautious with Martinez, which isn’t any surprise given the tricky nature of lisfranc injuries and Martinez’s importance to Detroit’s lineup.
- “The rumors of [Hunter Greene] and his family attempting to maneuver his way to the No. 3 pick with the Padres are a poorly kept secret,” Baseball America’s John Manuel writes as part of a mock draft. Greene, a high school pitcher/shortstop, reportedly wants to be a Padre for geographical (Greene is from Los Angeles) and baseball-related reasons, as the Padres’ throwing program more closely matches Greene’s own throwing program. Interestingly, Greene is believed to be shutting down as a pitcher, perhaps in part to lower his draft stock so that Minnesota and Cincinnati pass on him with the first two picks and Greene winds up in San Diego. Then again, the Reds “aren’t afraid to call Greene’s bluff,” Manuel writes.
- Manuel’s piece is well worth a full read, as he details potential needs, leanings, and first-round draft picks for all 30 teams. Sticking with the top of the draft, the Reds “covet” Dylan McKay, the Louisville two-way star who Manuel projects will be taken first overall by the Twins as a pitcher. Then again, Minnesota is also reportedly exploring deals with several players for the first pick, including high school position player Royce Lewis and Virginia first baseman Pavin Smith.
- Teams showed an increased willingness to pay for pitch-framing ability and defense this winter (such as the Twins and Jason Castro) on the catching market, though as Peter Gammons of GammonsDaily.com notes, there are so many facets to the position that “catching cannot be quantified” no matter how hard teams try. The same could technically be said of any position, though a catcher’s true value is particularly difficult to pin down since the human element of the pitcher/catcher relationship is so important.
sidewinder11
Isn’t it Brendan McKay? Not Dylan?
chesteraarthur
Yeah it is. Dylan McKay is the character on 90210
JDGoat
Lol that’s hilarious.
dugdog83
He’s playing very well for the Peach Pits
dvmwitt
I love that Greene wants to be a Padre, but I’m not too keen on how they are going about it. Reminds me a bit of Elway. Just do your best, be happy to be drafted and go with the team that picks you. Then again, I’m a Padres fan and would love to have him, but with all the scrutiny that the Pads have been getting the past year, we don’t need another scandal.
beersy
Being a Padre fan as well, I could not agree more with you. Adding Greene’s potential to an ever improving farm system would be great. I am not sure this would constitute a scandal and to be honest, who cares? The national media seems to have it out for Preller and Co. any way, so adding another log to the fire won’t hurt as long as ownership is happy with the work he and his scouts are doing. I didn’t think I would ever see a top prospect wanting to be a Padre, things they are a changing in San Diego.
dugdog83
Tigers really need JD back healthy as soon as he’s ready.
takeyourbase
I hope Cincinnati calls his bluff. The entitlement gets old.
RiverCatsFilms
Brendan McKay not Dylan
outinleftfield
Never seen a kid expected to go that high in the MLB draft basically, say I won’t play for your team if you draft me. He does have options because he can go to college and it’s got to make the Padres and their fans feel good that he wants to go there that much. Still a very weird situation.