Quick Hits: Tigers, Giants, Sox, Astros, Brewers, Rays, Orioles

The Tigers will “look into” signing just-released outfielder Melvin Upton Jr., according to general manager Al Avila, though Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press relays that a deal sounds unlikely (Twitter links). With J.D. Martinez on the shelf because of a foot injury, Upton’s brother, Justin Upton, will enter the season as Detroit’s only established outfielder. The Uptons played together in both Atlanta and San Diego from 2013-15, but it doesn’t seem as if they’ll reunite in the Motor City. Meanwhile, it doesn’t appear the Giants will even consider signing Melvin Upton. He’s not on their radar, tweets Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle.
More from around baseball:
- Well-regarded Cuban outfield prospect Luis Robert held a showcase Thursday in the Dominican Republic, and “high-ranking team officials” from several major league clubs were on hand, according to Ben Badler of Baseball America (click to watch footage of Robert). “Nearly all teams” sent someone to watch Robert, per Badler, who reported in March that the White Sox seem to be the likeliest landing spot for the 19-year-old. The White Sox sent special assistant Marco Paddy to observe Robert, and they have scheduled a private workout with him for next week. The Astros will also work out Robert, though they’ve already exceeded their 2016-17 international bonus pool.
- Brewers reliever Tyler Cravy threatened to retire after his demotion to the minors Saturday, but the 27-year-old quickly walked back those comments, writes Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I don’t plan on quitting,” tweeted Cravy, who noted he’ll “continue to work hard” and allow his performance to “do the talking.” Cravy remains less than thrilled with the organization, it seems, as he added that he’s “still not aware” why he didn’t make Milwaukee’s roster.
- The Rays have made “steady” progress toward a new stadium in the Tampa Bay area, owner Stuart Sternberg announced Sunday (Twitter link via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times). Sternberg is “very optimistic” something will get done to replace Tropicana Field, which opened in 1990 and has been the Rays’ home since 1998, their inaugural season.
- The Orioles tried to make a trade with the Red Sox to keep Rule 5 pick Aneury Tavarez, Baltimore GM Dan Duquette told reporters, including Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com, on Sunday (Twitter link). The division rivals couldn’t agree to a deal, though, so the Orioles had to return Tavarez to the Red Sox. Duquette revealed that there was less urgency to retain Tavarez because of the emergence of 22-year-old outfielder Cedric Mullins, whom MLB Pipeline ranks as the Orioles’ 19th-best prospect. Mullins will start the season with Double-A Bowie.
Comments
CubsFanForLife
Man, this Cravy situation is blowing up. I understand his frustration.
Fanofthebestteam
Just wait your team will have issues soon too.
Fanofthebestteam
whatever
SamFuldsFive
Tyler Cravy? More like Tyler Crybaby. (Ouch, that was bad.)
statmaster96
Found the Cubs fan
OfficialDipoto
I think if Tampa bay actually had a stadium built in Tampa bay it’d be successful.
RunDMC
If Montreal had a team, it’d be successful.
baronbeard
The existence of the Nationals says otherwise.
thegreatcerealfamine
Cheers mate..what’s with these delusional people? Only thing Montreal can do is fill that place for a meaningless spring training game.
ducksnort69
Something right across the bridge, similar to the Phils Spring Training stadium might work too. Could be a good way to make it easy for Tampa residents to get there, but ideally something like the Lightning would be best.
Joe Kerr
You think they would be more successful playing in water? Tampa yes, Tampa Bay not so much.
OfficialDipoto
What’s wrong with the leagues first floating stadium?
layventsky
Just build it on a man-made island. All that concrete would be too heavy to float anyways.
Toksoon
It would be nice easier to get to than the trop
brentus7
Float it, and they will come.
dewman2722
“Tampa Bay” includes St. Petersburg.
johnsilver
Like the Orioles, but they have played hard ball regarding Rule 5 kids with Boston before in order to shield them from being returned to them.. using the DL and LONG rehab stints with several years back, Miquel gonzalez and in 2015 it was jamie garcia. Gonzalez became a decent starter over several seasons for the O’s and boston had just converted Garcia into a reliever that fall and he was touching 100mph with his fb.
Imagine Boston told them Tavarez would take more than he was really worth after the past shenanigans pulled. on picks.
DimitriInLA
Not really sure I’d call them shenanigans. Garcia was actually injured and he spent quite a few games in the Bigs that year. The O’s shortchanged their roster in order to keep him on the team.
NickinAtl
What’s the name of that restaurant with all the goofy stuff on the walls and the mozzarella sticks?
LayzieDES
The O’s signed Gonzalez out of the Mexican league. Boston were the ones who took him as a Rule V pick from LA.
raysdaze
Yeah that worked out great last time around!
pplama
1) Sign Robert
2) Tank for Beer
Boom! Steak Dinner!
tylerall5
I don’t understand why Uptons release is a big deal. He’s another overhyped failed prospect that keeps getting contracts based on his “potential”. Most guys in this situation only get minor deals and have to play in AAA.
chesteraarthur
bj upton was worth over 20 fwar in his 6 controlled years. If that is a failed prospect then you need to rethink your evaluation methods.
ReppinThe401
Uptons played together 2015 in SD too
ironnat
Sitting home and collecting $22 mil might seem a good option for Mel.
James7430
I wish someone would pay me a cool $22mil to stay at home and watch baseball. Or do anything for that matter.
JaysFan19
Foreal.. guy just got paid 1 million dollars to go away lol
tuner49
Tigers say they are doing their “due diligence” on Melvin Upton. Well it seems to be a no brainer to me. He was released by the Blue Jays, so it would cost Detroit the basic minimum. Hit .275/.341/.533/.874 last year against LHP, so he would be a perfect platoon with Collins in RF. He is a CF by trade and can still play it if Jones stumbles and needs to go to Toledo.
Upton crosses off all the boxes they have been looking for: experienced, can play all three OF positions, solid platoon offensive numbers, and most of all- inexpensive!!!
Mahtook has an option left, so he can go to AAA. Presley is a LHH batter so Melvin does not block his path. The brothers together could bring some mo-jo and create better firepower: 1 Up + 1 Up > 2 Up.
James7430
There’s more to it than that. Signing him would necessitate cutting someone from the 40 man roster to make room. I’m not a Detroit fan so I’m not sure if there’s someone worth cutting bait with or not, it it’s something they need to consider before deciding to sign Upton.
tuner49
Tigers have 2 or 3 open spots on the 40 man roster and the player he would replace, Mahtook has an option left. I can’t see any reason why they would not scoop him up.
thegreatcerealfamine
Go ahead sign him and see how that works out..call the Braves and Padres/omfg.
AndyWarpath
The expos failure had nothing to do with baseball fans in Montreal and had everything to do with that garbage stadium.
TheMichigan
This.
layventsky
The fact that Jeffrey Loria owned the team can’t have helped much either.
Michael Macaulay-Birks
That
thegreatcerealfamine
Another delusional post..move the Blue Jays to Vegas and be done with it.