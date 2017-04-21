Rangers Notes: Daniels, Palumbo, Beltre

In his latest GM Q&A, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com sits down with Rangers GM Jon Daniels and discusses a number of trade- and front-office-related topics. The interview ranges from Daniels’ entrance into the industry, to his hiring as a general manager at the age of 28 to a number of trades (both good and bad) that he’s made as the Rangers’ top decision-maker over the years. Daniels candidly admits that he was in over his head when he was first named GM. “I’m still surprised,” Daniels tells Feinsand. “Very green at the time; admittedly not ready for it. But what are you going to do, turn it down? ’A contract to be the GM for a Major League team? No, sir, I’m not ready.'” Daniels goes on to detail the lessons he learned early in his tenure, including a vital one from his first major trade: one that sent Alfonso Soriano to the Nationals.

“The mistake we made was not in trading [Soriano], but when we made the deal for [Brad] Wilkerson, [Armando] Galarraga and [Terrmel] Sledge, no sooner had we made the deal and agreed to it at the Winter Meetings did we have 15 clubs calling on Wilkerson,” Daniels recalls. “…Had we engaged clubs on Brad Wilkerson at that point, we could have done pretty well. … [Y]ou make a deal and you have the new player, the bright shiny object, and you fall in love and don’t want to be open-minded to at least considering other things. That was the mistake we made.”

The entire Q&A is a highly recommended read. And once you’ve processed that, a bit more on the Rangers…