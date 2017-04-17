AL West Notes: Davis, Rangers, Haniger

Khris Davis has only been with the Athletics since a trade in the 2015-16 offseason, but the outfielder has fully embraced the organization and tells Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports that he’d love to stay there long term. “It’s been something I could make my own, and I saw it as an opportunity to build something,” says Davis. “There’s a lot to do there, and I feel like I can be a piece of this organization for a long time. … The Coliseum isn’t pretty. But I love going there. I love playing there. I love Oakland.” Passan’s profile of Davis kicks off his latest 10 Degrees column an provides an intriguing look inside a player that describes himself as “a little weird” and “a little quirky.” A’s fans will definitely want to check it out, and the full column, which examines the increasing power numbers throughout the league, holds more widespread appeal and is well worth a look.
- The Rangers have no choice but to remove Sam Dyson from the closer’s role after yet another blown save on Sunday, writes Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. However, while that decision seems like an easy one — Dyson has a ghastly 27.00 ERA with five walks against two strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings — replacing him isn’t as easy as one would think. Matt Bush is the favorite to step into the ninth inning but received an injection to address pain in his right shoulder (the AC joint, specifically) last week. Jeremy Jeffress represents another option, but he’s already pitched in eight of the first 12 games and will need to see that workload lightened as the season wears on. Demoting Dyson for either Bush or Jeffress also opens a hole in the setup roles they’re currently occupying, and Grant notes that promoting Keone Kela to claim that spot just two weeks after his demotion that appears to have been for disciplinary purposes may send a conflicting message. Carrying a Rule 5 long reliever, Mike Hauschild, only further complicates the matter
- In a second column on the matter, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram writes that there’s no chance the Rangers will part ways with Dyson after his rocky start to the season. Wilson also adds that it “doesn’t sound like” Kela will be joining the Rangers as part of a solution to the team’s bullpen woes, as there’s no room for him without running the risk of losing Hauschild, who would have to be placed on waivers and offered back to the Astros even if he clears.
- Mariners manager Scott Servais heaped praise onto offseason trade acquisition Mitch Haniger following yesterday’s huge performance (both in the field and at the plate), as MLB.com’s Greg Johns writes. “We’ve liked everything we’ve seen from Mitch since the first day we got him to Spring Training,” said Servais of Haniger, who hit his fourth home run, robbed a homer from Joey Gallo and drew a bases-loaded walk to score the game-tying run in the ninth in yesterday’s game. “How he’s gone about his business, and obviously he’s been very productive for us. He does his homework, he’s as prepared as anybody we have, and he’s got a lot of confidence.” While Jean Segura grabbed the most attention as the headliner going to Seattle in the trade that sent Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte to Arizona, Haniger’s early play has solidified him as the everyday right fielder in Seattle. He’s currently hitting .294/.410/.588 through his first 61 plate appearances.
Backatit
If the Rangers have not given up on this season due to their poor off-season effort, the Braves could do a deal for a Closer and Starter. Braves would send Jim Johnson, Mike Foltynewicz and R A Dickey to Texas for Joey Gallo, Brett Nicholas and Nomar Mazara.
arc89
Unless o ‘Flaherty is in the deal too than no trade. LOL PS the rangers would need to send $10 million with that trade to off set the cost.
eonarashi
…that would be a dumb trade. Beyond dumb, really, as Dickey would get annihilated in Arlington, Folty has no command, and Mazara is the best option the Rangers have for Right Field.
Josh Boman
That’s one of the worst deals ever. 2 young possible stars for a couple old guys? I’m sorry man but that’s a joke
MAGICQ7
That’s a terrible trade trade for Texas. I realize your probably a Braves fan. But honestly think about it. Why would giving up 2 old pitchers and a decent pitcher who has control problems for a very good young outfielder and a fading prospect who has crazy power be anywhere fair?!
mvottop
He is obviously just trolling. Everyone knows there isn’t a snowballs chance in hell of that happening lol.
eonarashi
Why does nobody recognize Tony Barnette as a closer option? Sure, he doesn’t have the typical closer’s stuff, but he has the experience as a top closer in Japan, and he was quite solid last season. He had a rough outing last time out, but before that he had only given up one run, iirc. At least as a short-term stopgap, he’d be way better than Dyson while not leaving a hole in the setup men.
Whos123
Barnette is better as a setup man. He’s too much of a contact pitcher. We’ve seen with dyson, a ground ball pitcher, that even ground balls can become hits. It has to be Bush, a strikeout pitcher.
Nervehammer
I’m overjoyed to have all the other AL West teams having negative records. It might be the Astros year.
Tyler
You make us Braves fans look bad. This is the dumbest trade proposal I’ve ever seen