Red Sox Place Pablo Sandoval On 10-Day DL

The Red Sox have placed third baseman Pablo Sandoval on the 10-day DL with a right knee sprain, the club has announced. He’ll be replaced by infielder Josh Rutledge, who has been activated from his own DL stint.
Sandoval, 30, has produced uneven results thus far upon returning from a long layoff. Through 67 plate appearances, he is hitting .213/.269/.377 with three home runs. And there are some questions about his glovework, with four errors on his ledger and poor grades from advanced metrics (in quite a small sample).
Still, there are some reasons for hope with the bat. Sandoval’s .164 isolated slugging mark matches his work from 2012, which would seem to be a positive development. But it remains to be seen whether he can right the ship in the on-base department. Sandoval is suffering from a .217 BABIP despite making plenty of hard contact, though his strikeout rate is up to 19.4% on a 14.6% swinging-strike rate — well above his career figures in both areas.
While Boston will be glad to get Rutledge back, the hope had been to see both players on the roster at the same time. The switch-hitting Sandoval has continued to struggle badly against left-handed pitching, making the pair a theoretically useful platoon match. (Rutledge hits from the right side, though he hasn’t carried noticeable splits historically.)
Instead, the Sox will lean on Rutledge — along with left-handed-hitting utilityman Marco Hernandez — to cover third base during Sandoval’s absence. It’s not clear at this point just how long the organization expects to be without the veteran.
Comments
sufferfortribe
Uneven results? Looks more like crappy results to me. What a waste of money. Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving organization.
MajorLeague79
Why do you say that?
Jeff Todd
Obviously it’s been a disaster since the start of the contract. “Uneven” referred to 2017 only. His power is up and he’s hitting the ball hard, so it’s not just “crappy,” pure and simple. Small sample.
darkstar61
“It’s not clear at this point just how long the organization expects to be without the veteran”
It’s possible too ‘the longer the better’ may just be in play
