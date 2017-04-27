Reds Activate Devin Mesoraco

The Reds have announced the activation of catcher Devin Mesoraco from the 10-day DL. To create room on the active roster, righty Barrett Astin was optioned back to Triple-A.
It has been exactly one year since Mesoraco last suited up at the major league level. This time last year, he was struggling to a .140/.218/.160 batting line over 55 plate appearances before suffering a shoulder injury. When he underwent surgery for a labrum tear, it marked the second consecutive year in which Mesoraco was shut down early with a significant injury after scuffing at the plate.
Mesoraco ended up not only having work done to his shoulder, but also another procedure on his hip. There’s now plenty of health uncertainty for the 28-year-old, who’ll be looking to prove again that he can handle MLB pitching both at the plate and behind it.
Of course, it wasn’t long ago that Mesoraco looked like a core piece for the franchise. In 2014, he slashed an excellent .273/.359/.534 and swatted 25 home runs in just 440 plate appearances. That led to a four-year, $28MM extension that bought up all his arbitration eligibility and also accounted for one would-be free agent season. But the deal expires after the 2018 campaign, so Mesoraco and his team will hope that he is able to regain his trajectory sooner rather than later.
Cincinnati will keep an insurance policy on hand in the even that Mesoraco struggles. Tucker Barnhart will presumably continue to see a fair bit of action as Mesoraco is eased back in. And Rule 5 selection Stuart Turner will keep his roster spot, meaning the team will carry three backstops — at least for the time being.
Comments
arizan
Astin needs to be given a look. There are plenty of other candidates to be sent out. Stephenson and Lorenzen should have options, and Stephenson needs to be stretched back into a starter anyways as long relief doesn’t seem to fit him. Otherwise DFA Blake Wood, who’s not worth a bullpen spot.
cincysports24
I agree with the wood statement he is horrid. But lorenzen is above average, he should never see the minors again.
redsfan48
Lorenzen certainly isn’t getting sent down. He’s the second-best reliever (by talent) in our bullpen after Iglesias and has only given up runs in 2 outings this year. Astin will be up and down all year in that 7th bullpen spot. Price commented on how that 7th spot would work in an article on MLB.com yesterday, and said that they would do a lot of shuffling to keep fresh arms in the bullpen.
schellis
What exactly has Lorenzen done to warrant being sent down?
They should just release Mesoraco, he’s done.