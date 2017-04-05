Reds Claim Tyler Goeddel, Transfer Anthony DeSclafani To 60-Day DL

The Reds have claimed outfielder Tyler Goeddel off waivers from the Phillies, according to an announcement from both clubs. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the Reds announced that they’ve moved right-hander Anthony DeSclafani from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL. Philadelphia had designated Goeddel for assignment earlier this week.

The 2016 season was a struggle for Goeddel, 24, though that was perhaps to be expected after skipping the Triple-A level entirely as a Rule 5 selection back in 2015. Goeddel batted .279/.350/.433 in Double-A in 2015 but logged an anemic .192/.258/.291 batting line across 234 plate appearances in his big league debut last season. Unlike the Phillies in 2016, the Reds will have the ability to option Goeddel to the minors to continue to develop at the Triple-A level. which they’ve done, per the announcement.

Goeddel will provide some depth for a Reds club that currently features an outfield alignment of Adam Duvall, Billy Hamilton and Scott Schebler (left to right) in the Majors. Arismendy Alcantara and Patrick Kivlehan both broke camp with the team as reserve options, as well.

As for DeSclafani, it was already expected that the righty would miss some time early in the season following last month’s diagnosis of a sprained ulnar collateral ligament. Moving him to the 60-day disabled list, though, means he won’t be toeing the rubber for the Reds until at least June, as DeSclafani’s placement on the disabled list came on April 2.