Reds Claim Tyler Goeddel, Transfer Anthony DeSclafani To 60-Day DL

The Reds have claimed outfielder Tyler Goeddel off waivers from the Phillies, according to an announcement from both clubs. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the Reds announced that they’ve moved right-hander Anthony DeSclafani from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL. Philadelphia had designated Goeddel for assignment earlier this week.
The 2016 season was a struggle for Goeddel, 24, though that was perhaps to be expected after skipping the Triple-A level entirely as a Rule 5 selection back in 2015. Goeddel batted .279/.350/.433 in Double-A in 2015 but logged an anemic .192/.258/.291 batting line across 234 plate appearances in his big league debut last season. Unlike the Phillies in 2016, the Reds will have the ability to option Goeddel to the minors to continue to develop at the Triple-A level. which they’ve done, per the announcement.
Goeddel will provide some depth for a Reds club that currently features an outfield alignment of Adam Duvall, Billy Hamilton and Scott Schebler (left to right) in the Majors. Arismendy Alcantara and Patrick Kivlehan both broke camp with the team as reserve options, as well.
As for DeSclafani, it was already expected that the righty would miss some time early in the season following last month’s diagnosis of a sprained ulnar collateral ligament. Moving him to the 60-day disabled list, though, means he won’t be toeing the rubber for the Reds until at least June, as DeSclafani’s placement on the disabled list came on April 2.
Comments
sflomenb
Nice job Phillies… kept him on the roster all of last year for nothing.
hawaiiphil
Please they were bad last yr and he’s not a MLB player…yet maybe ever
SamFuldsFive
They’re bad this year, so what’s the difference?
ratbastrdnj
I think they wanted to keep Goeddel, but it became a 40 man roster issue. With Nick Williams, Cozzens, Quinn and Altherr all in the mix for future outfield spots…where does one see Goeddel? I liked some things I saw in him, but there wasn’t even a spot for him in Triple A. I’m sure the Phillies faithful will be upset…but as a Phillies fan myself, I see that it just didn’t make sense to lose a spot on the 40 man roster for him.
hawaiiphil
He wasn’t one of the top 7 outfielders in camp
redsfan48
This makes me more concerned about DeSclafani’s elbow. To me, it sounded like the Reds expected him back by early or mid-May. Now he’s out until at least June. Perhaps they are just being cautious, I hope that’s the case.
schellis
Its like Homer Bailey last year all over again. I think the Reds will be lucky if he’s on the mound by the all star break.
redsfanman
My understanding of the timetable is that DeSclafani was due to start throwing again in the next few days. Even if his elbow is fine he’ll have to totally restart his throwing program, and probably go through a month long rehab assignment to build up arm strength.
Unless new news comes out I consider this a procedural move – one they were delaying in case someone they wanted appeared on waivers – rather than a sign of a changing prognosis.
gocincy
They’d be wise to take things slowly with Disco. Winning is not important this year obviously. They’re trying to figure out who’s a long term piece and who’s not. That question has already been answered with Disco. Give him time to heal.
marckahn
Phillies kept Lu Garcia and his 6.45 ERA on 40 man roster over Goeddel? What a waste!
outinleftfield
Ouch. DeSclafani was the Reds only decent starting pitcher.
cincysports24
great pick up. Can never have to much young talent.
CNichols
This really has to hurt for the phillies after carrying this guy on the big league squad all last year. I don’t know the intricacies of waivers but I wonder if they thought they had a good shot of slipping him through or if they just didn’t see him being a part of the future and were fine with him leaving because it opened up a 40-man spot. Either way, tough after keeping him all last year.
hawaiiphil
He was not even in the top 7 outfielders that they brought to camp. It doesn’t sting at all. They sent him to AA ball and he’s 24!
MiddleIn
Took a shot Rule 5. Roster spot on last year’s team meant nothing. AAA player at best. Zero pop.