Reds Outright Tyler Goeddel

Just two days after being claimed off waivers by the Reds, outfielder Tyler Goeddel has cleared waiver and been outrighted to Triple-A Louisville, the Reds announced. Goeddel’s outright opens a spot on Cincinnati’s 40-man roster, which could go to right-hander Bronson Arroyo in advance of his scheduled start tomorrow (as Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer notes, on Twitter).

It’s not uncommon for a team to claim a player off outright waivers and quickly look to pass him through waivers a second time, which is precisely what the Reds succeeded in doing in this instance. The 26-year-old Goeddel was a Rule 5 pick by the Phillies in 2015 and skipped Triple-A entirely, spending the duration of the 2016 season in a limited role at the Major League level. The former Rays farmhand struggled in his first exposure to Major League pitchers, batting just .192/.258/.291 in 234 trips to the plate.

Goeddel, though, slashed .279/.350/.433 in Double-A in 2015 prior to his selection in the Rule 5. Originally an infielder to begin his minor league career, he’s shifted to the outfield in recent seasons and spent time at all three outfield positions in his solid 2015 season. The Phillies limited him to the corners in 2016, though that’s largely due to the fact that Odubel Herrera is locked in as their everyday center fielder. The Reds currently have Adam Duvall, Bill Hamilton and Scott Schebler lined up across the outfield, with Arismendy Alcantara and Patrick Kivlehan on the 25-man roster as backup options. But, with a solid showing in Triple-A, Goeddel could certainly work his way back onto the big league roster in a reserve capacity later this season.