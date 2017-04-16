Reds Place Brandon Finnegan On 10-Day DL

10:10am: Finnegan has a strain in the trapezius area and is unlikely to resume throwing for two to three weeks, Price told reporters, including Mark Sheldon of MLB.com (Twitter link).

9:01am: The Reds have placed left-hander Brandon Finnegan on the 10-day disabled list with a shoulder issue, per a team announcement. Additionally, the club has recalled right-handers Tim Adleman and Sal Romano, while outfielder Jesse Winker will head back to Triple-A after a short-lived promotion.

Finnegan, whose shoulder began acting up during a bullpen session earlier this week, left his start against Milwaukee on Saturday after just one inning. He allowed two earned runs on three walks and a hit during that abbreviated showing, and experienced a notable drop in velocity. The likelihood is that he’ll miss multiple starts, according to manager Bryan Price.

“It’s not a good moment right now. He’ll probably miss a little time,” Price told Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The rebuilding Reds are off to a surprisingly good start at 8-4, but losing Finnegan will further test their rotation depth. The 24-year-old is the third important young member of the Reds’ rotation to hit the DL, joining righties Anthony DeSclafani and Rookie Davis. Finnegan logged a Reds-leading 30 starts and pitched to a 3.98 ERA over 172 innings last year, and he has been effective again in the early going this season. Across 10 innings, Finnegan has struck out a whopping 14 batters and yielded three earned runs on six hits, though he has already issued nine walks.