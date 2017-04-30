Rockies Activate Ian Desmond, Designate Cristhian Adames

As expected, the Rockies have activated Ian Desmond from the disabled list. Desmond will make his 2017 debut in left field Sunday for the Rockies and take the roster spot of infielder Cristhian Adames, whom the team has designated for assignment.

Adames, a member of the Rockies organization since 2008, first appeared in the majors in 2014 and has since hit just .206/.283/.278 in 343 career plate appearances. The majority of his work (256 PAs) came last year, when he batted .218/.304/.302. The 25-year-old collected another 14 big league PAs this month and failed to record a hit, also striking out six times and walking only once.