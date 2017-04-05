Rockies Release Jason Motte

April 5: The Rockies announced today that they’ve released Motte. He’s free to sign with any club and would only cost his new team the pro-rated portion of the league minimum for any time spent in the Majors, with Colorado remaining on the hook for the rest of his salary.
March 31: The Rockies have designated veteran reliever Jason Motte for assignment, the club announced. Colorado has selected the contract of infieler/outfielder Stephen Cardullo, who’ll take the open 40-man spot.
As the club fills out its roster, it evidently decided to go with Cardullo on the bench over Pat Valaika, who was optioned, and veteran minor-league signee Chris Denorfia, who was reassigned to minor-league camp. Cardullo will presumably help to fill in while Ian Desmond is sidelined.
Motte, 34, simply hasn’t performed as the team hoped when it promised him $10MM over two years over the 2015-16 offseason. The former closer missed time early with rotator cuff issues and ended the first year of that contract with a 4.94 ERA and 9.1 K/9 against 3.0 BB/9 over 23 2/3 frames.
While Motte still manage to average a healthy 94 mph with his fastball in 2016, that fell below his typical levels. And things didn’t improve this spring, as he allowed eight earned runs on 14 hits over 8 2/3 innings, recording just five strikeouts against two walks along the way.
Comments
ericl97
I hope he comes to the Jays and resurrects his career like Grilli did!
angels fan
He was good in 2015
sean707
I always liked Motte. He seems to be a stand up guy and does a considerable amount for charities. I am rooting for him to come back from this setback.
seamaholic
He is a really great guy. But has nothing but a straight mid-90’s fb anymore.
Birdman1182
come back to STL please! One of my favorites
CardinalsNation1
No thanks
GoCardsGo
I’d be perfectly fine with him coming back just as depth in case there’s ever a injury. Sure, he’s not the greatest pitcher but he fits in well and can get the job done.
dswaim
I’m pretty sure he was lights out away from Coors Field last year. Some team is gonna get a great RP on the cheap
Wolf Chan
giants could use more bullpen depth – hey for the league minimum why not?
Hen1CHC
Hope Cubs sign him, great guy while he was here and I’m not a huge fan of Uehara especially down the stretch. Another RHP relief vet can’t hurt
bravosfan4life
Come on braves sign him we need pen help badly
Dave W.
Motte’s 2 year contract was for 16-17, not 15-16.