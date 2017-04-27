Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller has been diagnosed with flexor strain and a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament, Miller himself tells reporters (Twitter links via FanRag’s Tommy Stokke). Miller is considering his options, including Tommy John surgery, and will make a decision sooner rather than later.
The 26-year-old Miller exited his most recent start due to forearm tightness and was quickly placed on the 10-day disabled list, though this new diagnosis guarantees that he’ll miss considerably more time than that — likely the remainder of the 2017 season unless he pursues a non-surgical route such as a platelet-rich plasma injection or stem cell treatment (neither of which would guarantee that he’d ultimately avoid surgery).
The news comes as a significant blow to the D-backs after Miller showed encouraging signs early in the season. After a dreadful first year in Arizona (6.15 ERA, 6.2 K/9, 3.8 BB/9), Miller was showing improved velocity and missing more bats early in the 2017 season. Through his first three outings, Miller logged a 3.50 ERA with a 17-to-7 K/BB ratio and a 48 percent ground-ball rate. His most recent outing, however, back on April 23, lasted just four innings as Miller issued five walks and saw his average velocity dip.
With Miller out for a significant time regardless of his ultimate treatment option, the D-backs will have a vacancy in their rotation. Zack Greinke, Patrick Corbin, Robbie Ray and Taijuan Walker are presently occupying the top four slots, and right-hander Zack Godley was recalled to make a spot start yesterday (though he’s already been optioned out).
In addition to Godley, right-hander Braden Shipley (a former first-round pick that’s currently in Triple-A and made his MLB debut in 2016) and right-hander Archie Bradley could be candidates to join the rotation. Bradley has been lights out in a relief role early this season, though GM Mike Hazen very recently told the Arizona Repbulic’s Nick Piecoro that the organization still views Bradley as a starter in the long run.
Comments
boognailz4
And that terrible trade will live on forever
Braves Fan 138
Haha thanks dbacks
nccubsfan
Hopefully his last start wasn’t his Swanson, oops…I mean…swan song!
nccubsfan
Hopefully his last start wasn’t his Swanson, I mean, SWAN SONG!
yankees500
Yeah, we heard you the first time.
nccubsfan
Ha, my bad. Something weird happened on my phone. Point is still valid. Should I go for a third?
vtadave
no
bastros88
do it
opethsdeliverance
Man, i guess I’m playing safe as a Braves fan, but every time i see someone mention the trade, part of me hopes Swanson busts just to see these people STFU!
cxcx
How are you “playing safe?”
ReverieDays
Some “fan” you are.
vtadave
Your comment makes no sense.
chesteraarthur
I genuinely feel bad for this guy and not just because he blew out his elbow.
24TheKid
It’s interesting reading this while I’m in the waiting room at the doctors to see if I need TJ or not.
Connorsoxfan
That sucks. Do you know yet?
mike156
Realistically, the worst thing that ever happened to Miller was the trade–and the expectations that came from it. If hadn’t been traded for what was considered a grotesque overpay, he might be the object of the occasionally sympathetic post. If he had been traded in a “fair” deal, probably the same. If he hadn’t been traded at all, arguably he might have pitched better. But it seems like he gets torched for Dave Stewart’s poor judgment. What he’s facing isn’t going to fun, and it’s not because of some lack of effort.
realgone2
Wow. Salt on the D’back’s wound