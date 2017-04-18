Starling Marte Suspended 80 Games For Positive PED Test

Pirates outfielder Starling Marte has been suspended for 80 games due to a positive PED test, the league announced. Marte tested positive for Nandrolone, an anabolic steroid. As per Major League Baseball’s PED policy, Marte will receive the 80-game suspension assigned to first-time offenders, he won’t be paid during his suspension (which will cost Marte roughly $2.4MM of his $5MM salary for the season) and he’ll be ineligible for Pittsburgh’s postseason roster if the Bucs make the playoffs.
The shocking news leaves the Pirates (and MLB itself) without one of the game’s most well-rounded young stars. Marte hit .292/.349/.448 with 53 homers and 148 steals over 2273 PA from 2013-16, his first four full seasons in the big leagues, amassing 16.7 fWAR in that stretch. He made his first All-Star appearance last year and is a two-time Gold Glove winner for his outstanding left field defense. Marte displayed such excellent glovework that the Pirates moved him into the starting center field job this season, with longtime face of the franchise Andrew McCutchen shifting to right field and Gregory Polanco going from right to left field.
The Pirates clearly saw Marte as a long-term building block, signing him to a six-year, $31MM extension (with club options for 2020 and 2021) prior to the 2014 season. Beyond his remaining post-suspension dollars this season, Marte is slated to earn $17.5MM in 2018-19, with a $11.5MM salary/$2MM buyout on the 2020 club option and $12.5MM salary/$1MM buyout for 2021.
There’s no good way for the Pirates to truly replace such an important player, and their outfield depth is further limited by Polanco missing time recently due to a minor groin injury. The short-term answer would be to move McCutchen back to center, despite his declining glove, and giving more time to Adam Frazier, John Jaso, or even Josh Harrison in a corner outfield spot. The move with longer-term implications for the Pirates would be to promote Austin Meadows, one of the game’s best prospects. Meadows hasn’t hit well in Triple-A so far this season, however, and he has just 186 total PA at the Triple-A level. The Pirates might want to hold off on promoting the 21-year-old both until they’re sure he is ready, and of course service time considerations are also likely a factor for the small-market team.
Marte released the following statement (hat tip to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports) to fans and media:
“I have been informed that I have tested positive in one of the tests that are regularly done in my job. In this very difficult moment I apologize to my family, the Pittsburgh Pirates, my teammates, my fans, and baseball in general. Neglect and lack of knowledge have led me to this mistake with the high price to pay of being away from the field that I enjoy and love so much. With much embarrassment and helplessness, I ask for forgiveness for unintentionally disrespecting so many people who have trusted in my work and have supported me so much. I promise to learn the lesson that this ordeal has left me. God bless you.”
Pirates club president Frank Coonelly also made a public statement in regards to Marte’s suspension:
“The Pittsburgh Pirates fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Agreement, including the very tough penalties for violations of its prohibitions. We are disappointed that Starling put himself, his teammates and the organization in this position. We will continue to fight for the division title with the men who are here and will look forward to getting Starling back after the All-Star break.”
The Pirates have called up Jose Osuna to take Marte’s spot on the 25-man roster. Osuna, 24, is a first baseman/outfielder who is getting his first taste of the majors after eight years in Pittsburgh’s farm system. Baseball America ranks Osuna as the 26th-best prospect in the Pirates’ system and describes him as a good defensive first baseman but a below-average corner outfielder, so this could hint that Jaso or even Josh Bell could be getting some time in the corners help replace Marte.
chuckymorris
omg
arborwolf19
1
00944
And just like that, the pirates are out of contention
EndinStealth
Probably were before that, but definitely now.
RunDMC
Austin Meadows, c’mon on down.
chuckymorris
Wow
Dave W.
Wow, I guess that’s why he sucked so far in 2017! He knew this was coming down! The Pirates have to be so disappointed in him!
TheMichigan
Man I wonder what it is. Is it another Mondesi? Or is it an Almonte/Gordon?
JDGoat
Nope, nandralone isn’t used in medicine and can’t be had orally. He’s a cheater
JDGoat
Rip pirates
bfolls
Does this speed up the meadows time line?
mvottop
That’s what I was thinking..
braves95
So do you go Angel Pagan or try to acquire a 1B and move Bell to OF?
bastros88
they can always call up Jose Osuna to play 1st and move Bell to the Outfield
bravesfan1998
Or put Jaso in right and move mccutchen to center
OaklandAsbaseball
Man that sucks I feel so bad for Pirates fans
24TheKid
So does make a Cutch trade way more likely but I can also see it making a trade unlikelier.
bfolls
I think it makes it more likely. Pirates are probably better off writing this year off, and when meadows comes up next year, it might be an upgrade over mccutchen anyways. Better to look at 2018 and beyond when the Cubs have to start handing out arbitration raises to all of their young boras clients. However, as a Cubs fan, I’m hoping the Pirates still try to be competitive this year and trade for Quintana
OldishCubsFan
As a Cubs fan I’m disappointed. The Pirates look like a contender and I’m a big McCutchen fan. Of course I still want the Cubs to beat them but not this way
Rbase
Big shock! What a blow for the pirates and baseball in general.
Brixton
The third place Pirates everyone… you can’t lose your 2 best position players and still be good
cplovespie
Whose your other position player?
csamson11
Jung Ho Kang, I would imagine
thegreatcerealfamine
There’s no way in Hell he’s one of the two!
JFisnasty
Their top two hitters are Kang and Marte
Brixton
who’s better than Kang? lol
opethsdeliverance
May I just say, Owned!
DigirolamoDan6194
Nandrolone was the substance
seanwh01
Neanderthal was the player
bastros88
nice
bravesfan1998
Wow give the braves a win for that walk off he got
RunDMC
They can prorate us a win…
Bub27
The Dumbness never ends
bastros88
do players think they can get away with it? why do it I mean it’s a shame a talented kid like this cheats
chieftoto
Poor Pirates fans…. what an idiot.
halos101
tear down coming now
tylerall5
Welcome to Pittsburgh, Austin Meadows.
dewssox79
sox could trade melky or frazier right now. im sure they can be had for a small package
tylerall5
Love to see a small package put together for Frazier. Would move one of him or freese to 1st and bell to RF. Less then idea but not a bad solution.
cws2019
For Pirates sake would think you have better options than Frazier or Melky, but sure WSox would be content to salary dump either and settle for a lottery ticket prospect
thegreatcerealfamine
They wouldn’t bring back anything like that.
crazy4cleveland
This is really unexpected.
sufferfortribe
Think Pittsburgh would be interested in Austin Jackson?
southi
WOW, was shocked by this. I can somewhat understand fringe players for trying to cheat (although I certainly do NOT condone it in any way, shape or form), but I am shocked that a big name player would try to get away with it in this age of testing.
kmuel510
Really? Braun, A-Rod, Palmiero, Pettite, Ramirez….the list goes on of big names that think they can beat the system. I understand your point, but at this point it shouldn’t ever be a surprise.
southi
kmuel510, with the exception of Braun none of the names you listed were users before the current testing and suspension system was set up. I will say though that the concept of cheating is something of a foreign subject to me that I’m not well versed in it’s benefits compared to the penalties.
It takes a lifetime to build an honorable reputation, but only a split second to destroy it.
realgone2
I’m always confused on the suspensions. Is the first 80 games? I thought it was 50? Does this mean it’s his second failing test?
tylerall5
PEDS are always 80 games for first timers. The royals prospect last year (forgive me I can’t remember his name) was an exception because it was truly a mistake.
realgone2
ok thanks
Ted
Raul A. Mondesi was the Royal suspended for a reduced 50 games on appeal after proving he bought an OTC medicine in the DR.
Ted
It’s 80, 162, lifetime for PEDs. It used to be 50 games then 100 games until 2014-ish. There is also a 50 game suspension for recreational drugs, I believe as a 2nd offense.
Reflect
It was changed a couple years ago.
tylerall5
I don’t understand why players do this. They know they are regularly tested, so they have to know they will get caught. Idiotic and a huge disappointment to the fan base.
Just Another Fan
Knew this guy was on something just by how many CS’s he constantly piles up year after year – no one can get caught that much and think they’re actually fast unless they’re on something!
Ted
From 2014-2016 he had 107 SB and 33 CS. That’s pretty good….
JT19
Well Billy Hamilton got caught 23 times (led the league), but stole 56 bases, in 2014 and is widely regarded as one of the fastest players in the league…so on your logic he’s on PEDs right?
Yamsi12
He also tested positive for blow, typical
Dookie Howser, MD
Source?
gozurman1
Where did you see that?
Cam
“Neglect and lack of knowledge”? Taking Nandrolone is not due to either of these things. It’s not like it’s a minor ingredient in an over-the-counter supplement, it’s a freakin’ anabolic steroid.
Weak but typical PR stuff.
gozurman1
If he was seeing a Dominican doctor who said there was a totally legal thing he could take to get over his injuries that he had at the end of last season and he did not question it. That is the only way I can see him being able to use that line. Very doubtful though,.
Reflect
It’s a big deal in the US, not in other countries where these things are allowed to be included and sold in anything. Like, say, the DR.
I’m not saying I believe him (or anyone else) that it was an accident… but being Dominican myself I know it’s definitely possible.
azjack68
This shouldn’t surprise anyone. I’ll bet a ton of MLB players are still taking some sort of PEDs, many getting away with it by timing the tests.
thegreatcerealfamine
Probably Cespedes..look at how his numbers jumped when it was FA time!
JFisnasty
His best year was his first year so that gets rid of that logic. And its incredibly reckless and unfair to accuse someone of PED use with no evidence
azjack68
Yes, wouldn’t surprise me if we see a similar story about Cespedes sometime soon.
yanks02026
I was almost gonna trade for him in fantasy baseball this past weekend. Thank god I didn’t.
mike156
While the prevalence of PEDS has probably declined, it’s clearly not completely out of baseball. You do wonder, if players take them just for economic reasons, what Marte was thinking. He’s under team control to 2020. No upside for him, except pride.
gozurman1
Oh, No! We suck again!!!! The water boy is a cheata!