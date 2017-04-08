West Notes: Padres, Astros, Dodgers, Rangers

This year’s Padres are turning “tanking” into an art form, Joel Sherman of the New York Post writes. The Padres feature three players selected in the Rule 5 Draft, plus an incredibly inexperienced outfield and three starting pitchers who have recently been released. GM A.J. Preller’s strategy this season, Sherman writes, amounts to a “more extreme version of, say, what the Astros and Cubs did” — essentially, being indifferent to winning in the short term in order to get choice draft picks. Notably, Sherman detects a personal tone to criticism of the Padres’ strategy from employees of other organizations, in part because of Preller’s failure to disclose some relevant medical information in past trades, including the deal last season that sent Drew Pomeranz to Boston.
- The Astros have liked what they’ve seen so far of Charlie Morton, who signed a two-year, $14MM deal with the team last winter, Tyler Kepner of the New York Times writes. “I do believe that Charlie Morton isn’t a back-of-the-rotation guy,” said GM Jeff Luhnow during Spring Training. “He hit 97 three times in the first inning yesterday, with a lot of sink on his pitches and good secondary stuff. A healthy Charlie Morton could work himself into the conversation with Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers at the top of our rotation.” Morton allowed just two runs and two walks while striking out six in his first start of the year against the Mariners this week, although, uncharacteristically, he allowed 11 fly balls. Morton is excited about his new team’s prospects, Kepner writes. “The whole team is strong,” he says. “I just don’t see how we’re not set up to win.”
- With Rich Hill on the disabled list, the Dodgers will reinsert left-hander Alex Wood into their rotation for Monday’s game against the Cubs, manager Dave Roberts announced Saturday (via Ken Gurnick of MLB.com). Wood wasn’t able to crack the Dodgers’ season-opening rotation, but he has enjoyed plenty of success as a starter. The 26-year-old has racked up 458 1/3 frames from the rotation and recorded a 3.40 ERA, 8.01 K/9 and 2.88 BB/9.
- Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre is eligible to come off the 10-day DL on Sunday, but the team is unsure if it will activate him, per T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. “The bottom line is, we are in the information-gathering stage, and how he feels,” manager Jeff Banister said of Beltre, who’s sidelined with a calf injury. “We’ll go from there.” Beltre took live batting practice Saturday, though he’s not yet able to run at full speed. Considering they’re off Monday, the Rangers could opt against activating the 38-year-old in favor of a couple more days of rest.
Comments
mrpadre19
You may have to retract this story when Manuel Margot wins ROY and Hunter Renfroe hits 25 hr with 85 RBI.
davidcoonce74
The position players aren’t the problem. The pitching is a joke. Fans still pay money to see the games and running five guys out there who shouldn’t be in the majors is pretty pathetic.
LADreamin
Going to Petco is a magnificent experience in itself. You got downtown to get drunk in before the game, beautiful weather, amazing food… They’ll be alright. Not like it’s been World Series or bust every year in the past anyway.
AidanVega123
If*
lowtalker1
All I hear is blah blah
Cubs pirates astros all tanked in recent memory
davidcoonce74
None of those teams ran out a rotation of AAA pitchers, nor did they pretend to use a catcher as a relief pitcher who has no business being on a mound. Nor did they have a roster that included three catchers and a rule 5 pick who spent 5 years in rookie ball.
LADreamin
Hence why the Padres rebuild might not take as long as it could should they feel the need to produce .500 ball every year. They know they’re not going to win, so why does it matter how they lose. Saving payroll and going all in on the international market is smart. Those AAA pitchers are only on 1 year deals, it isn’t going to hurt long term to have them tank this years games for you. The more the Padres lose the better. Maybe there’s another Kris Bryant or Mike Trout in next years draft. They owe it to San Diego to find out. That city has had to tolerate mediocrity for a long time, a couple more years won’t hurt.
halloates13
That inexperienced outfield is fun to watch. I have no problem with it.
TheWestCoastRyan
Anderson Espinoza probably needs Tommy John surgery and they are still crying about the Pomeranz trade? Let it go. Seriously.
JP
The Padres are about to thump the Giants again to start the season 3-3. After they complete the sweep tomorrow, I’m thinking this team will be a playoff Cinderella story of the ages. They’ll make a movie about it and Brad Pitt will play AJP.
LADreamin
Brad Pitt would play a splendid AJ Preller! “Nah, that elbow is clean as a whistle. No red flags here, friend. You can trust me…”
bastros88
Charlie morton had one game and pitched good, don’t you think it’s a bit soon to be calling him a good investment