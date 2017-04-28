Yankees Designate Pete Kozma, Activate Didi Gregorius

The Yankees announced on Friday that they’ve activated shortstop Didi Gregorius from the disabled list and designated infielder Pete Kozma for assignment to clear a spot on the 25-man roster.
The 27-year-old Gregorius has missed the entire season to date due to a strained right shoulder. Kozma was added to the Yankees’ roster to serve as a backup to Ronald Torreyes, who has been filling in at short, though Torreyes will now presumably slide into that utility role that Kozma had held. In 11 plate appearances with the Yanks, Kozma collected one hit and a walk. Well regarded for his defense at shortstop, Kozma is a career .221/.286/.290 hitter in 699 plate appearances — the vast majority of which came with the Cardinals from 2011-15.
Comments
thegreatcerealfamine
Welcome back Didi!!!
yeahhhjeets
Yes!!!! Sir DiDi !!
mikeyank55
Cash just announced that they traded Kozma to the Mets for deGrom even up. “He threatened to retire unless he was traded to a good team” , Cash added. Jacob was gleeful in the barbers’ chair as he got a buzz cut.
mikeyank55
Big things coming up the middle. Didi and Starlin will be feeding off each other very soon and once Sanchez is back the lineup becomes VERY long!
padresfan
But, im sure the league has made adjustments to Sanchez. He was struggling. Was it really a dl issue or was it to control service time and get his head back into game
WolandJR
Pete f’ing Kozma
troll
watch your language
lesterdnightfly
Padres are on the phone right now. They need a cleanup hitter.
YankeesBillsNets305
The only thing Kozma will be remembered for in his Yankees stint will be his botched ground ball in Pittsburgh that sealed the loss for us. Good riddance.
costergaard2
Yeah, the hands guy. He also came to the plate with ducks on the pond and the game on the line…
CompanyAssassin
I never understood how Kozma ever made the roster in the first place.. I guess it was dire.
dobsonel
Because they could use him, then pretty much cut him If they added one of the young kids for only 4 weeks, they would have to burn some of the service time and options for no good reason. Smart move on their part for the long run.