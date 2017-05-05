5 Key Stories: 5/6/17 – 5/12/17

Here are some of the biggest stories from the last week at MLBTR.

Jameson Taillon has surgery for suspected testicular cancer. Young Pirates righty Jameson Taillon had surgery this week for suspected testicular cancer. Both player and team will surely be focused primarily on making sure the cancer is gone before thinking ahead, so there’s no current timetable for his return.

Jeurys Familia has surgery. Mets closer Jeurys Familia had surgery this week after being diagnosed with an arterial clot in his right shoulder. He’s likely to miss several months and could be out the rest of the year. Familia joins a lengthy injury list for the Mets, who are also missing Noah Syndergaard, Yoenis Cespedes (although Cespedes could be back soon) and others. The Mets claimed Tommy Milone from the Brewers this week to aid their ailing pitching staff. In the midst of all this, they also suspended Matt Harvey, although Harvey returned to pitch yesterday.

Zach Britton to miss six weeks or more. Orioles lefty Zach Britton has a forearm strain and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, although Britton is hopeful he can return after closer to six weeks. Brad Brach will continue to close in Britton’s place, although the Orioles will surely miss last year’s Cy Young contender for as long as he’s gone.

Andrew Toles tears ACL, will likely miss rest of season. Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles was diagnosed with a torn right ACL that would require surgery, and it seems likely his season is done. Toles was off to a .271/.314/.458 start with five home runs in his second big-league season.

Doug Fister close to signing. Free agent righty Doug Fister is reportedly close to finally finding a new team. The Mets, despite the injury troubles described above, do not appear to be among the key contenders. The Diamondbacks, Angels and other teams are among the teams that have emerged as possibilities.

Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.