AL West Notes: Cotton, Alonso, Paxton, Ramirez

The Athletics announced on Thursday that right-hander Jharel Cotton has been optioned to Triple-A Nashville. While Cotton has been impressive at times, he’s also allowed five or more runs in three of his starts, including a seven-run drubbing at the hands of the Angels on Tuesday. As Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle writes, GM David Forst suggested that Cotton merely needs to improve his consistency and may not be long for the minors. ““Jharel has pitched better than what his overall line shows,” said the GM. “…[H]e just needs some more consistency with his performance. The bottom line is that we currently have six starters who are probably deserving of being in the big leagues; Jharel needs to continue to improve in Nashville so he’s ready when the next opportunity arises.” Cotton’s demotion will clear a spot in the rotation for lefty Sean Manaea, who is returning from shoulder troubles early next week. Manaea will be joined by Sonny Gray, Kendall Graveman, Andrew Triggs and Jesse Hahn in the starting five.
More from the AL West…
- While there’s been plenty of talk about Yonder Alonso altering his launch angle and adopting a more fly-ball-heavy approach, Athletics hitting coach Darren Bush tells Joe Stiglich of CSN Bay Area that Alonso hasn’t fundamentally changed his approach at the plate. Rather, Alonso has adopted a leg kick that has improved his timing and the quality of his contact. “All he’s trying to do is be in position and execute a good swing, and the by-product is the ball is going the way that it should,” says Bush. “…This year, his leg kick is just on time. He’s given himself time to read the pitch, he’s given himself time to execute his swing. … He doesn’t have a two-part swing. It’s just one fluid swing.” Alonso, once one of the game’s to overall prospects, has been a light-hitting first baseman for years but is off to a ludicrous start in 2017. To date, he’s batting .303/.389/.687 with 11 home runs and five doubles through 113 plate appearances.
- Mariners southpaw James Paxton, on the disabled list due to a forearm strain, has already been cleared by doctors to begin throwing, tweets Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. Word of Paxton’s injury — particularly the ever-ominous forearm strain — was a disheartening blow the Mariners and their fans, though GM Jerry Dipoto expressed optimism that Paxton would only miss two starts at the time of the injury. While it’s not yet certain that his absence will be that brief in nature, a return to throwing just six days after landing on the DL is certainly encouraging.
- In his latest Angels mailbag, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times tackles a number of topics, ranging from Yunel Escobar’s trade candidacy to the dearth of production the Halos have received in left field. On right-hander J.C. Ramirez, Moura notes that pitching coach Charles Nagy urged Ramirez to ditch his erratic four-seam fastball for a two-seamer late last season, and the results have somewhat quietly been excellent. The hard-throwing 28-year-old has a 3.21 ERA with 7.7 K/9, 2.8 BB/9 and a 46.6 percent ground-ball rate in 47 2/3 innings dating back to last September. Moura notes that scouts to whom he’s spoken still don’t know what to make of Ramirez in the long run, but his early work as a starter in 2017 has been a bright spot for the Halos — especially as they deal with injuries elsewhere in the rotation.
Comments
outinleftfield
I think its kind of sad that the hitting coach for the A’s doesn’t realize how much Alonso’s swing plane has changed. It’s a pronounced change, enough that even an untrained eye can see it, and he doesn’t get it.
In the past, it was as though Alonso was chopping wood and now it’s a definite uppercut.
Just Another Fan
Agree, it’s probably because a lot was made of Alonso asking his friends who are all very good to elite hitters, and going over the hitting coach’s head. I mean the whole no grounders thing is directly taking shots at all coaches who made power hitters try to hit liners all the time, instead of flyballs. Justin Turner, JD Martinez, Josh Donaldson, the list is growing and Alonso is the new adapter. It appears Jed Lowrie might be doing it too.
JeD242
Interesting, hope to see Alonzo maintan the success, just as Justin Turner, JD Martinez and Donaldson are doing
lesterdnightfly
Charlie Lau was a proponent of pretty much the opposite: Among other things, hit down through the ball; hit where the pitch is, don’t try to pull everything; the power will come.
He did okay with a young kid named George Brett, plus his direct teaching or his legendary technique helped Hal McRae, Amos Otis, Willie Wilson, Greg Luzinski, Tony Gwinn, young A-Rod, and Harold Baines, among many, many others. Walt Hriniak was his student and taught Lau’s approach.
Sorry to see that wisdom seemingly being discarded.
Just Another Fan
That same technique failed all these current guys who have much more power than the guys you mentioned. Both work for their types, but the problem is the old type was adapted for everyone, and, as these guys are proving, that was wrong.
lesterdnightfly
Really? “All these current guys” have more power than A-Rod (even before juicing), Brett, or Luzinski had throughout their careers?
Plus, I’m no hitting coach myself, but I can appreciate a well-rounded approach. Isn’t it odd that the current fad goes hand-in-hand with strikeouts being at an all-time high?
davidcoonce74
A strikeout is better than double-play ground ball.
chesteraarthur
link to twitter.com
zacharydmanprin
I’m sorry…you were expecting an A’s coach to pay attention to something going on? Note the article doesn’t mention it’s anything Darren Bush did – Alonso worked with Carlos Beltran over the winter.
Just Another Fan
You got it backwards, listening to Darren Bush and all the other coaches he’s had in the last 6 years is what hindered him in the first place. Alonso worked with Machado, Beltran, Cano and Valencia, that’s who is responsible for his current swing, approach and results. Darren Bush sucks at his job, hence the A’s offenses over the last few years. .
rycm131
As an A’s insider I am sad to say that I never saw this coming from Alonso. I was wrong and hope he continues to hit.
Just Another Fan
Lowrie is doing the same thing too, pretty sure no one saw a career year from him would happen in 2017.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
So, the Oakland A’s AAA team is in Nashville and the NY Met’s AAA team is in Las Vegas?
They should make a trade.
julyn82001
Jharol is a stud and will be back stronger… Alonso and Lowrie are both free agents after this season… Tick-Tock for the A’s… Barreto and Chapman are ready for infield duties… If Alonso were to leave then there are other choices…