Mike Trout Diagnosed With Torn Thumb Ligament

The Angels will place superstar center fielder Mike Trout on the 10-day DL for the first time in his career, according to J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group (via Twitter). An MRI today revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament in Trout’s left thumb, the team announced and Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times was among those to report (Twitter link).
Surgery is on the table at this point, though a decision has yet to be made. If the 25-year-old does end up going under the knife, he could be facing an extended absence for the first time in his already-storied career.
Los Angeles has selected the contract of veteran journeyman Eric Young Jr. to replace Trout on the roster. Young, who just turned 32, signed with the organization on a minor-league deal over the winter.
Injuries have hit the Angels rather hard through the first two months of the season, especially in the pitching staff, though the team has managed to hover around .500. That’s due in no small par to the otherworldly contributions of Trout, who entered today’s action with a ridiculous .337/.461/.742 batting line and a league-leading 16 home runs.
Trout had a less-than-sizzling start to his career upon a late-season call-up in 2011, his age-19 season, but has otherwise been utterly exceptional. He also has enjoyed more or less flawless health during his historic run since the start of 2012, playing in all but 45 of the Angels’ games until today.
Clearly, there’s no replacing Trout, but the Halos are set up about as well as could be hoped to weather an absence up the middle. Cameron Maybin and Ben Revere each have significant experience in center, and Young has spent a good bit of time there as well.
Young has seen action in each of the last eight MLB seasons, though he made it into only six games in 2016. While he has never hit much at the game’s highest level, Young is slashing a robust .354/.419/.528 with five home runs and 15 steals through 201 Triple-A plate appearances this year.
Comments
nmendoza44
Rest in peace, Angels season.
david722
Is there a good reason to watch LA sans Trout?
HeyBroItsBrad
Baseball hates us all.
MasonTerneus
What a shame. Hopefully on a 2-3 week recovery. Dude was on pace for the MVP and it wasn’t close
WOWOWOWOWOW
WOWOWOWOWOOWOW
mathiasak04182000
It seems like every star player has dealt with an injury this year
Dave W.
Disappointing for baseball fans everywhere! Maybe he will start sliding feet first!
dwhitt3
Nobody slides feet first while stealing a base
davidcoonce74
Feet first slides while stealing a base are pretty rare. Some players do it but most slide head first on steals.
alt2tab
Damn he was on pace for a possibly historic season. Sucks for Angels fans but should be a wake up call for the front office to get more support around him this offseason
rez2405
I’m still kinda wondering who was out there in the past off-season. Ive been asking this to several people now who’ve been making similar statements with no clear answer from anyone.
alt2tab
I’m not saying there was necessarily anyone last off-season. But it’s been a theme pretty much since Trout came up that they needed to get a better supporting cast around him. This offseason they should be looking at guys like Moustakas, Darvish, Pineda, Tanaka, etc. to play supporting roles.
sngehl01
They have had some monster contracts on the books and need everything.
RiverCatsFilms
There is a reason superstars shouldn’t slide head first
davidcoonce74
No player has ever gotten injured sliding feet first. Being a professional athlete is an injury risk by itself.
dwhitt3
Nobody slides feet first on a stolen base attempt.
Astros2333
Have you seen Jose Altuve?
RytheStunner
A lot of players slide feet first on stolen base attempts.
davidcoonce74
That’s sort of silly to say; should he also avoid diving in the outfield for a sinking liner? Most players slide headfirst on stolen base attempts. There is a theory it gets you there a tiny bit faster, although I don’t know if that’s ever been proven. It makes some sense, as changing your momentum to slide feet-first might slow you down a hair. Sometimes injuries happen.
Rickey Henderson stole 1400 bases in his career. He never tore a ligament in his thumb. He always slid head first.
halos101
well that sucks
raz427
Tough blow for Him and LAA fans. While I do like his all around game he’s just too valuable to be attempting stealing bases. I rather would have him just batting and playing stellar defense. Hopefully he’s not out the entire year.
vinscully16
Trout looked to be early in a one-for-the-ages season. Thumb injuries linger, unfortunate. Heal up, MT.
halos101
this sucks because it’s probably going to ruin his amazing mvp run and our season is officially dead. Hopefully we sell all our one year deals we can and tank. And please do not rush grich back, we have no shot now.
SashaBanksFan
I was thinking the same thing. Rather than be stuck at .500 and think you are in contention, now they will plummet to last place and trade as many people as possible and not rush any of the pitchers back. Keep them all out until 2018. Maybe this will force the organization to realize they arent ready to reasonably compete. With some bullpen arms coming back, that may allow them to trade off some others who are having better seasons then expected. Sell high!
metseventually
This is my worst birthday ever
SashaBanksFan
Having a triple crown season and his best HR rate of his career plus stealing bases (which I imagine will be curtailed now). Yet another bad break for a team that can ill afford them.
boognailz4
I just hope they put Cam back as closer when he’s back from the DL
pjmcnu
Is this the beginning of a tragic, injury-riddled decline that will leave us wondering “what could have been?” as with so many before him?
johnsilver
Possibility Trout could play the season with the torn ligament as some Sox fans know. Pedroia played the entire 2014 season with a torn ligament in believe was his right thumb, but had no power that season.
Connorsoxfan
Everybody is on the 10 day DL for the first time in their careers this year. Ha not that that’s important though pretty interesting he hasn’t been on the DL before