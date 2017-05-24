Anthony Alford Placed On 10-Day DL With Hamate Fracture

The Blue Jays have placed outfielder Anthony Alford on the 10-day DL, as Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca first reported on Twitter. Per the club’s announcement, Alford has been diagnosed with a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist.
Alford, 22, had only recently been called up for his first taste of the big leagues. At the time, it wasn’t clear whether he’d hold down a roster spot for more than a brief stretch. Now, Alford will accrue major league service time while he heals. His expected recovery timeline isn’t yet known, though typically such injuries require around six weeks of down time.
Injuries rarely come at opportune moments, but the timing is particularly unfortunate here. Alford was off to a strong start at Double-A, slashing .325/.411/.455 with 16 walks against 24 strikeouts before his promotion. That came on the heels of a tepid 2016 performance, and the club surely hoped to see him extend that momentum — perhaps setting the stage for holding down a regular MLB role.
From the team’s perspective, it also hurts to see Alford’s service clock run while he’s out. It’s possible for the youngster to pick up as many as 136 days of service this year. Even if he ends up returning and being optioned later in 2017, thus limiting the tally, the service days accrued now could potentially play a role in determining when Alford reaches arbitration or even free agency.
Coming up to take the open spot on the active roster is Dwight Smith Jr. The 53rd overall pick in the 2011 draft, Smith had recently been optioned after making his own MLB debut following a strong showing to open the season at Triple-A.
Comments
crazysull
Blue Jays can’t catch a break. Only them and the Mets and the Mariners have worse injury luck then the Red Sox
El Duderino
How’d he get hurt?
JulianH
Hamate injuries can happen thru swings. He grimaced a bit in yesterday’s only at bat, then hit a double.
roadapple
Thoughts and prayers.
johnsilver
Probably major loss of power when he does return this year. Hard to pull with that injury and it lingers, even after surgery. Still, it’s best to get it over with ASAP rather than play with it like Yaz did for a full season.
a1544
Man this sucks. Poor kid
RiverCatsFilms
