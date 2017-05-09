Athletics Designate Jaff Decker

The Athletics have designated outfielder Jaff Decker for assignment, per a club announcement. Oakland has recalled infielder/outfielder Mark Canha to take his place on the active roster.

Decker, 27, had earned his most extensive MLB opportunity to open the year, receiving 62 plate appearances over 17 games of action. But he has slashed just .200/.322/.260 in that span, continuing a run of rough but brief showings in the majors.

That’s not to say that clubs can’t anticipate somewhat more out of Decker moving forward. The former top-100 prospect is a .269/.370/.410 hitter in five seasons at the Triple-A level.