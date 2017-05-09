Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors

Athletics Designate Jaff Decker

By | at

The Athletics have designated outfielder Jaff Decker for assignment, per a club announcement. Oakland has recalled infielder/outfielder Mark Canha to take his place on the active roster.

Decker, 27, had earned his most extensive MLB opportunity to open the year, receiving 62 plate appearances over 17 games of action. But he has slashed just .200/.322/.260 in that span, continuing a run of rough but brief showings in the majors.

That’s not to say that clubs can’t anticipate somewhat more out of Decker moving forward. The former top-100 prospect is a .269/.370/.410 hitter in five seasons at the Triple-A level.

newest oldest

Comments

  1. He’s out of options so I’m pretty sure he’s clearing. A .582 OPS is putrid.

    0
    0

  2. I could see the Pirates taking a flyer. They could use some help in the OF.

    0
    0

    • Pirates are familiar with Decker from a few years ago. Don’t know if that will make it more or less likely that they pick him up though

      0
      0

      • Less. He’s a warm body. We have plenty of those.

        Plus, I never trust a guy who doesn’t know how to either spell or pronounce his own name.

        0
        0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top