Athletics Designate Jaff Decker

The Athletics have designated outfielder Jaff Decker for assignment, per a club announcement. Oakland has recalled infielder/outfielder Mark Canha to take his place on the active roster.
Decker, 27, had earned his most extensive MLB opportunity to open the year, receiving 62 plate appearances over 17 games of action. But he has slashed just .200/.322/.260 in that span, continuing a run of rough but brief showings in the majors.
That’s not to say that clubs can’t anticipate somewhat more out of Decker moving forward. The former top-100 prospect is a .269/.370/.410 hitter in five seasons at the Triple-A level.
Comments
Phillies2017
He’s out of options so I’m pretty sure he’s clearing. A .582 OPS is putrid.
layventsky
I could see the Pirates taking a flyer. They could use some help in the OF.
redsfan48
Pirates are familiar with Decker from a few years ago. Don’t know if that will make it more or less likely that they pick him up though
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Less. He’s a warm body. We have plenty of those.
Plus, I never trust a guy who doesn’t know how to either spell or pronounce his own name.
ronaldreagan
i need cum to live
ericl97
ban this guy ^^
bastros88
thanks for the baseball input
ronaldreagan
you are welcome my child