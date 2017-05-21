Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Jays, Bucs, Cubs, Brewers, Yanks, Royals, Rays

This week in baseball blogs:
- Blue Jays From Away and Jays Journal react to Toronto center fielder Kevin Pillar’s use of an anti-gay slur in a game against the Braves on Wednesday.
- North Shore Nine analyzes Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen’s precipitous decline.
- World Series Dreaming examines the struggles of Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta.
- The First Out At Third shares one stat that proves Brewers slugger Eric Thames is for real.
- Die Hard NYY lists the moves that have seemingly turned the Yankees back into a powerhouse.
- Banished to the Pen delves into Royals left-hander Jason Vargas’ stunning start to the season.
- Clubhouse Corner takes a look at the state of the fifth starter.
- The Process Report focuses on the solid early season output of Rays shortstop Tim Beckham.
- Inside the ’Zona doesn’t expect center fielder A.J. Pollock’s groin injury to affect the Diamondbacks all that negatively in the short term.
- Pirates Breakdown contends that first baseman Josh Bell could be emerging as the Bucs’ best hitter.
- Mets Daddy isn’t buying the team’s excuses for keeping star shortstop prospect Amed Rosario in the minors.
- Minor League Ball evaluates Cubs prospect Ian Happ’s career potential.
- The Runner Sports (links: 1, 2) likens highly touted White Sox outfield prospect Luis Robert to longtime major leaguer Cesar Cedeno and laments the fact that the Astros passed on now-Yankee Aaron Judge in the 2013 draft.
- The 3rd Man In profiles and interviews high school shortstop Royce Lewis, one of the top prospects in this year’s draft.
- Notes from the Sally scouts Yankees center field prospect Blake Rutherford.
- A’s Farm projects the Athletics’ 2018 roster.
- The Point of Pittsburgh doles out blame to some of the Pirates’ bigwigs for the team’s subpar start.
- Call To The Pen (links: 1, 2, 3) writes about the surging Rangers and Adrian Beltre’s forthcoming return, and looks at the Phillies’ first base and catcher options for 2018.
- Outside Pitch MLB proposes a Yankees-Mets trade.
- Motor City Bengals has an idea for a Tigers-Mets swap.
- Jays From the Couch argues that first baseman Justin Smoak is worth every penny Toronto is paying him.
- Camden Depot says an adjustment is in order for Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy.
- Sports Talk Philly wonders what would have happened had Jayson Werth re-signed with the Phillies instead of joining the Nationals after the 2010 season.
- MetsMind opines that Zack Wheeler’s high pitch counts are holding him back.
- Pinstriped Prospects relays Brian Cashman’s thoughts on the Yankees’ 2013 draft.
- East Village Times discusses Padres prospects with FanGraphs’ Eric Longenhagen.
- Rotisserie Duck ranks the 10 best baseball cards of the 1980s.
Please send submissions to ZachBBWI @gmail.com.
Leave a Reply
Please login to leave a reply.
Log in Register