Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Orioles, Red Sox, D-backs, Jays, Bucs, Phils, NY

This week in baseball blogs:
- Now On Deck delves into the feud between the Orioles and Red Sox.
- Inside the ’Zona examines the Diamondbacks’ payroll situation, while BP Toronto does the same with the Blue Jays’.
- Extra Innings: Baseball Around The World chats with Mariners shortstop Jean Segura about the World Baseball Classic.
- Big Three Sports focuses on the quality (or lack thereof) of baseball broadcasts and the sport’s pace-of-play concerns.
- The 3rd Man In offers a detailed mock draft.
- North Shore Nine weighs in on whether Pirates owner Bob Nutting is a hero or a villain.
- Camden Depot wonders if Orioles righty Dylan Bundy will emerge as the franchise’s first post-Mike Mussina ace.
- Clubhouse Corner writes about the emergence of a new core in the Big Apple.
- Chin Music Baseball analyzes Red Sox ace Chris Sale’s early season dominance.
- PhilliesNation highlights a potential service time issue with highly touted shortstop prospect J.P. Crawford.
- The Point of Pittsburgh marvels at how right-hander Ivan Nova has turned his career around in Pittsburgh.
- The Unbalanced checks in on the longest home runs of the season thus far.
- Sports Heaven argues that Angels center fielder Mike Trout’s defensive play is overrated.
- Rising Apple isn’t confident that the Mets will be able to withstand their onslaught of injuries.
- The Runner Sports recaps the Yankees’ April.
- Outside Pitch MLB observes that Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel has regained his elite form.
- Sports Talk Philly opines that the Phillies should consider extending righty Jeremy Hellickson.
- Pirates Breakdown places the blame on the Bucs’ players for the team’s sub-.500 start.
- PhoulBallz talks with Phillies Single-A pitching prospect Trevor Bettencourt, who was part of a combined no-hitter Saturday.
- MetsMind and Mets Daddy have separate pieces on outfielder Michael Conforto.
- Everything Bluebirds makes a case that catcher Russell Martin is the Blue Jays’ most important player.
- Die Hard NYY is bullish on Yankees Double-A pitching prospect Chance Adams.
- The Runner Sports (links here) profiles Astros righty prospect Akeem Bostick and a pitcher the team could target in the first round of this year’s draft.
- When Sid Slid shares its latest Braves prospect hot sheet.
- Call To The Pen looks at what’s ahead for the Phillies this month.
- Pinstriped Prospects breaks down some potential picks for the Yankees in the upcoming draft.
- District On Deck ranks Nationals manager Dusty Baker’s top five quotes from April.
- Rotisserie Duck names the greatest players to wear single-digit uniform numbers.
- Chris Zantow revisits the day then-Brewer Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s career RBI record.
- MLB451 takes a look at the history of No. 2 in the Yankees organization as they prepare to retire it in honor of Derek Jeter.
- Jays Journal lists the walk-up music of Toronto’s hitters.
