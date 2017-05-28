Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Yanks, Bucs, O’s, M’s, Astros, ChiSox, Phillies, Jays

This week in baseball blogs:
- Bronx Bomber Ball lists five moves general manager Brian Cashman has made that have fueled the Yankees’ resurgence this season.
- North Shore Nine delves into Pirates utilityman Adam Frazier’s blistering start to the season.
- Camden Depot considers an Orioles-Athletics trade centering on Trey Mancini and Kendall Graveman and an O’s-Marlins swap consisting of Mancini and Dan Straily.
- Extra Innings: Baseball Around the World speaks with Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano about the World Baseball Classic.
- Big Three Sports asks if the Astros are starting a ground-ball revolution.
- Outside Pitch MLB contends that scuffling White Sox southpaw Jose Quintana still has time to revive his trade value.
- Sports Talk Philly argues that the Phillies haven’t gotten enough from the players they received in trading reliever Ken Giles to the Astros in 2015.
- Banished to the Pen points out that Braves right-hander Julio Teheran isn’t faring well at the team’s new ballpark.
- The Point of Pittsburgh suggests the Pirates were right to cut the cord on Francisco Liriano when they did, while Everything Bluebirds addresses the left-hander’s poor performance with Toronto.
- The Swinging Strike compares Orioles righty Dylan Bundy and Nationals righty Stephen Strasburg.
- The Runner Sports (links: 1, 2, 3) opines that Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner is too valuable to trade, profiles Astros first base prospect Yordan Alvarez and names potential picks for the A’s at No. 6 in the draft.
- Reviewing The Brew regards this as a make-or-break year for Brewers righty Jimmy Nelson.
- Fueled By Sports ranks the 10 biggest busts in major league history.
- The 3rd Man In and Baseball MTJAG offer first-round mock drafts.
- Call to the Pen (links: 1, 2, 3) points out that tanking isn’t foolproof and looks at the Phillies’ middle infield options for 2018.
- Pirates Breakdown believes that center fielder Andrew McCutchen has hit rock bottom.
- BP Toronto and Jays From the Couch look ahead to the trade deadline for the Blue Jays.
- Welcome To Tim Street focuses on Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez’s 2017 struggles.
- Mets Daddy wonders which of the team’s lefty-swinging 30-home run hitters will be the odd man out when injured left fielder Yoenis Cespedes returns.
- Notes From The Sally scouts Marlins lefty pitching prospect Braxton Garrett.
- PhoulBallz talks with Phillies second base prospect Scott Kingery and his Double-A manager, Greg Legg, about the success Kingery has had this year.
- Real McCoy Minor News interviews Rockies infield/outfield prospect Mylz Jones.
- Clubhouse Corner looks inside the role of a closer.
- Motor City Bengals is optimistic about the Tigers’ bullpen.
- AngelsWin breaks down the importance of this year’s draft for the Halos.
- Pinstriped Prospects sees Wake Forest first baseman Gavin Sheets as a potential draft pick for the Yankees.
- RSNStats recaps the Red Sox’s three-game sweep of the Rangers.
- Jays Journal writes about free agent catcher Dioner Navarro, whose wife nearly passed away during the offseason.
- Rotisserie Duck notes that it’s possible for a player’s real-life contract status to affect his fantasy value.
biasisrelitive
interesting to read about the rebuilds it’s good for people to notice that not every rebuild works out. it works great for the Cubs but look at a team like the twins they were bad for very long and well there better now it hasn’t exactly been a success to this point
realgone2
Well Graveman’s shoulder is messed up. So, I doubt that trade happens.
jaysfan55
Navarro’s wife did not pass away, Connor.
Connor Byrne
Fortunately, you’re correct. That’s a really bad error and I apologize for it. Thanks for pointing it out.
nsmith12641
How is Matt Bush listed as a bust? I know his career got off to a rocky start with his off the field issues, but he’s been pretty good as a reliver since he made his major league debut.
thegreatcerealfamine
Hoping the Yanks draft a third baseman in the first round.