Blue Jays Claim Neil Ramirez

The Blue Jays have claimed righty Neil Ramirez off waivers from the Giants, per a club announcement. San Francisco had recently designated him for assignment.
Ramirez, who’ll soon turn 28, was knocked around in his 10 1/3 innings on the year with the Giants, coughing up 15 earned runs. But he retired 18 batters via strikeout while only issuing four free passes. Optimists can also point to Ramirez’s current .500 BABIP and 33.0% strand rate — both of which are unlikely to continue at such extremes.
Toronto will plug Ramirez onto the active roster, as he’s out of options. The club will hope the luck can turn for the righty, who has struggled with injury in recent years but has at times been quite impressive. Thus far in 2017, he has shown an increase in average fastball velocity (to 92.8 mph) and swinging-strike rate (12.6%) as against his 2016 numbers.
Comments
giantsfan8
Take him
TheChanceyColborn
Aight I don’t mind this. I was really pulling for him. Just didn’t pan out.
canajay12
Hmm at first glance I thought okay nothing to see here… But after thinking about it for a minute this sort of reminds me of the Jeremy Accardo pickup from a few years back. Decent arm that couldn’t figure it out and came in and actually had some strong stretches for the jays. Our pen isn’t strong at all so hey it’s worth a shot at least he’s got a decent arm.
Troutmagnet
Yep. I’d take pretty much anything at this point. Can he also hit? Please?
Thor
Another roll of the dice by Shapiro/Atkins…I guess they have not learned the house always wins in the end.