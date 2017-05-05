Blue Jays Designate Mat Latos, Claim Cesar Valdez

The Blue Jays have claimed Cesar Valdez off waivers from the Athletics, the clubs announced. He’ll open his tenure at Triple-A Buffalo on optional assignment. Toronto has designated righty Mat Latos to clear a 40-man spot.
Valdez, 32, made it back to the big leagues with the A’s after a long layoff. While he was hit hard in 9 1/3 frames — his first since way back in 2010 — the veteran evidently showed enough to catch Toronto’s eye. Valdez did make an interesting showing last year at Triple-A with the Astros, spinning 180 innings of 3.25 ERA ball with 7.0 K/9 against just 1.0 BB/9.
He’ll take over the 40-man spot that had been held by Latos, who was also occupying a spot in the MLB rotation. With Neil Ramirez heading onto the active roster after he, too, was claimed, there was a need to open space there as well.
Latos, who’s still just 29 years of age, made three starts for the Jays. But he lasted only 15 innings and gave up 11 earned runs on 19 hits — five of them homers — while compiling ten strikeouts against eight walks. On the positive side, Latos was sitting at 91.9 mph with his fastball, up a tick from last year, and had produced an 11.0% whiff rate in the short sample.
Comments
jimmertee
We all knew Latos was done with the Jays, in fact we knew it in spring training just after he was signed in the off season, so this news is not a surprise. I want to say something positive but replacing Latos with Cesar Valdez is not a competative move. It is one lousy piece for another. Meh. There must be a pitcher in this organization somewhere that can be called up that will be better than waiver claims..
Jay
Like who? If the jays felt that way they would have called someone else up instead of claiming Valdez but realistically we’re into our 7-10 starters now and we didn’t have a 6th before this season even started. Any decent talented young pitchers are not ready, we’d be looking at Olberholtzer or House at some point but it’s probably not a huge difference between any of them, they’ll all be inconsistent.
thegreatcerealfamine
They’ll be somebody posting how they feel this guy could help their team,happens every time someone’s cut.
ReverieDays
Usually a Braves fan.
chesteraarthur
Well obviously, “he is a low risk high reward acquisition that they can flip for a couple of prospects at the trade deadline”.
Reflect
I feel this guy could help my team
TheWestCoastRyan
Can’t be much worse than Jered Weaver
virginiascopist
High praise.
padreforlife
He can and he is worse than Weaver
PedroM
Arranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.
Matthew Burdman
I feel my hometown Padres should take a flyer on him again, the first time worked out great. Darren Balsey is a master pitching coach and if he can’t fix him no one can. Why not?
padreforlife
That will absolutely not happen
Matthew Burdman
I know maturity was a big issue but he really is a good guy. I’d like to see him back in Padres blue, we have nothing to lose and can possibly gain a solid #3-4 pitcher for years to come.
david722
And you know he’s a good guy because? He’s been released by multiple organizations in short period of time and no one had anything good to say about him.
thegreatcerealfamine
He follows him on social media.
chesteraarthur
you mean a 3-4 pitcher on their AA team, right?
ReverieDays
Keep dreaming. This isn’t the Latos you had before and hasn’t been in years (besides a decent stretch with Chicago last year early).